Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Shares How She Plans To Honor Her Late Dad's Legacy
Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, 2022, according to TMZ. The "Full House" actor was on a stand-up comedy tour, and had just done a show in Jacksonville, Florida, the night before his death. "Okay, I loved tonight's show...in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences," Saget wrote on Instagram just hours before he died.
Saget's cause of death has not yet been revealed. An autopsy completed on January 10 confirmed there was "no evidence of drug use or foul play," the medical examiner said, according to People magazine. Further test results that should help pinpoint how Saget died could take another six weeks.
The comedian is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," his family said in a statement shortly after learning of his death, according to Fox News. And while emotions are still raw from this sudden tragedy, Saget's family is just starting the healing process, and Lara Saget has shared how she plans on honoring her dad's legacy.
Lara Saget vows to live a life of kindness and love
Bob Saget's daughter Lara Saget took to Instagram on February 4 to share a touching tribute to her dad. In the caption of her post, Lara revealed how she plans on keeping her dad's memory alive and honoring his legacy. Lara started off her caption by recalling the way her dad lived his life. "It is a gift to know that nothing was left unsaid. That I love you is all that matters. And that I wouldn't have done anything differently. When there is nothing to hold onto, I love you is all there is. To live a life without regret is to say it," she wrote. She went on to say that her dad "recently said that all he wanted to do was to make people laugh and to spread kindness and love." And, as a way to honor him, she vows to "live that."
"No matter what life throws, be kind and love fully. And tell people how much I love them. Always," Lara concluded. Bob Saget was very forthcoming with love, and wasn't shy about telling those close to him that he loved them. In an interview with Today, Bob Saget's touring partner Mike Young recalled exactly that. "He always ended it with, 'I love you.' He was an 'I love you' guy, and he was full of love," Young told Today. That love has stuck with so many people, including Bob Saget's kids.