Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Shares How She Plans To Honor Her Late Dad's Legacy

Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, 2022, according to TMZ. The "Full House" actor was on a stand-up comedy tour, and had just done a show in Jacksonville, Florida, the night before his death. "Okay, I loved tonight's show...in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences," Saget wrote on Instagram just hours before he died.

Saget's cause of death has not yet been revealed. An autopsy completed on January 10 confirmed there was "no evidence of drug use or foul play," the medical examiner said, according to People magazine. Further test results that should help pinpoint how Saget died could take another six weeks.

The comedian is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," his family said in a statement shortly after learning of his death, according to Fox News. And while emotions are still raw from this sudden tragedy, Saget's family is just starting the healing process, and Lara Saget has shared how she plans on honoring her dad's legacy.