Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She Felt So Bad For Matt Damon
Jennifer Lopez admits that her romance with Ben Affleck today is not like it was back in the early aughts when they were the tabloid media's obsession. Lopez says that, because she and Affleck are older, wiser, and more experienced, both think they have what it takes to go the distance this time around. One source told Us Weekly that Lopez and Affleck have "not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work," and that they hope to spend the rest of their lives together.
With that said, Lopez and Affleck are still getting a lot of attention for their romance and especially for all of their public displays of affection both on and off the red carpet. And because of that, Lopez says that she feels sorry for some people in the couple's lives, including Affleck's Hollywood BFF Matt Damon. Why does she have so much sympathy for her beau's "Good Will Hunting" co-star?
Matt Damon was grilled about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance
Back in May 2021, Matt Damon revealed his true feelings about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. And that's not because he wanted to. It's because he was asked about them on "TODAY." The interview turned out to be an awkward one when Jenna Bush Hager first mentioned Affleck's name, prompting Damon to reply with, "Where could we possibly be going with this?" When the hosts kept pressing Damon to say something about Lopez and Affleck's rekindled romance at the time, he again said, "There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that."
Surprisingly enough, Lopez called out the hosts, which also included Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, for putting that kind of pressure on Damon during her own appearance on "TODAY." She flat out told them, "You guys really gave him a hard time. I felt so bad for him. I was like, 'Oh my god.'" Well, seeing how Damon joked that he wished "nothing but hardship" for Affleck and Lopez, adding that he hated "true love," per People, we have a feeling that no harm has been done.