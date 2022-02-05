Lindsay Lohan Reveals The Surprise She Has In Store At Her Wedding

Lindsay Lohan is getting her happily ever after. Lindsay announced her engagement to fiancé Bader Shammas on Instagram in November 2021. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote under a photoset of her and Shammas getting close and showing off her engagement ring. According to People, Lindsay and Shammas have been dating since at least 2020, when the "Mean Girls" actor hinted about him being her boyfriend in a one-off Instagram caption. The outlet reports that Shammas is assistant vice president at global financial advising company Credit Suisse and it is likely the two came together when Lindsay made Dubai her home, but details of their relationship have been intentionally made hush-hush by the often scandalized celebrity.

"Lindsay is dating a wonderful guy right now," Lindsay's mother Dina Lohan confirmed to Us Weekly in 2020. Protecting her daughter's privacy, Dina added, "But that's neither here nor there. When she's ready to talk about her personal life, [she will]."

After announcing her big news with Shammas, Lindsay is finally opening up some about her new romance and sharing the big surprise she has in store for her upcoming wedding.