Lindsay Lohan Reveals The Surprise She Has In Store At Her Wedding
Lindsay Lohan is getting her happily ever after. Lindsay announced her engagement to fiancé Bader Shammas on Instagram in November 2021. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote under a photoset of her and Shammas getting close and showing off her engagement ring. According to People, Lindsay and Shammas have been dating since at least 2020, when the "Mean Girls" actor hinted about him being her boyfriend in a one-off Instagram caption. The outlet reports that Shammas is assistant vice president at global financial advising company Credit Suisse and it is likely the two came together when Lindsay made Dubai her home, but details of their relationship have been intentionally made hush-hush by the often scandalized celebrity.
"Lindsay is dating a wonderful guy right now," Lindsay's mother Dina Lohan confirmed to Us Weekly in 2020. Protecting her daughter's privacy, Dina added, "But that's neither here nor there. When she's ready to talk about her personal life, [she will]."
After announcing her big news with Shammas, Lindsay is finally opening up some about her new romance and sharing the big surprise she has in store for her upcoming wedding.
Lindsay Lohan plans to have multiple wedding dresses
Despite tabloid gossip about her personality, Lindsay Lohan told Extra she is a more "low-key" bride-to-be. "I'm looking at destinations," she shared with the outlet. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress... But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything." But one detail Lohan isn't being laid back about is what she will be wearing on her big day. When asked if she will have one wedding dress or multiple, Lohan teased, "Take a guess... dresses."
The "Freaky Friday" actor revealed to Vogue that she's collaborating with her close friend, Italian designer Francesco Scognamiglio, to come up with ideas for the perfect bridal looks. "That was the first thing I thought about," Lohan said of finding the perfect dress (or dresses). She added, "It's the fun part for the girl!"
Although all eyes are on her after the engagement news, Lohan announced she plans to keep the ceremony itself an understated affair. "I want to keep it small and intimate and just family-focused and just a really beautiful, happy, exciting moment," she told Good Morning America. "I'm a very lucky girl."