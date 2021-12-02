Lindsay Lohan's New Selfie Leaves Fans Stunned

It seems all of our early 2000s queens are back and better than ever! Britney Spears is free from her conservatorship, Paris Hilton just married the love of her life, and Lindsay Lohan is acting once again.

The "Mean Girls" star is set to star in a new, still untitled, Netflix holiday movie. The rom-com has Lohan playing a "newly engaged, spoiled, hotel heiress," according to Variety. After a skiing accident, Lohan's character gets amnesia and finds herself being cared for by the handsome lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) days before Christmas.

After leaving Los Angeles to live in Dubai, Lohan revealed on CNN's 2019 New Year's Eve special that she wants to return to acting — "taking back the life that I worked so hard for, and sharing it with my family and you guys," she told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen — telling echoing similar comments to David Spade in 2020.

Now, it seems Lohan's acting wish came true with the latest selfie she posted on social media.