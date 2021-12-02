Lindsay Lohan's New Selfie Leaves Fans Stunned
It seems all of our early 2000s queens are back and better than ever! Britney Spears is free from her conservatorship, Paris Hilton just married the love of her life, and Lindsay Lohan is acting once again.
The "Mean Girls" star is set to star in a new, still untitled, Netflix holiday movie. The rom-com has Lohan playing a "newly engaged, spoiled, hotel heiress," according to Variety. After a skiing accident, Lohan's character gets amnesia and finds herself being cared for by the handsome lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) days before Christmas.
After leaving Los Angeles to live in Dubai, Lohan revealed on CNN's 2019 New Year's Eve special that she wants to return to acting — "taking back the life that I worked so hard for, and sharing it with my family and you guys," she told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen — telling echoing similar comments to David Spade in 2020.
Now, it seems Lohan's acting wish came true with the latest selfie she posted on social media.
Lindsay Lohan's 'early work day' selfie has fans in a frenzy
Lindsay Lohan gave fans an exciting look into the future when she snapped a selfie and posted it to Twitter. "Early work day. Have a great day everyone!" the star captioned the photo, which shows her almost entirely fresh-faced, giving a soft, bright-eyed smile to the camera. Her natural red hair is pulled back with two strands framing her face, and the actor is bundled in a white, monochromatic outfit.
And while fans were thrilled to see just how happy she looks — "You're glowing. So pleased for you and proud of you," one fan tweeted, while another begged for her to "drop the skincare routine" — followers were absolutely psyched to see the actor head back to set. "Looking great @lindsaylohan love ya and miss seeing ya on the screen hope to see you in a wonderful project very soon," gushed a user. "Ur doing amazing. Keep pushing forward!" shared another. "I'M SO EXCITED TO WATCH IT," enthused yet another fan, their message in all-caps.
Getting back on set is not the only thing Lohan is excited about. On November 28, the "Parent Trap" star announced to her fans that she is engaged to Bader S. Shammas, as People reported. Lohan broke the news on her Instagram with a carousel of photos of her and her new fiancé, captioning the post: "My love. My life. My family. My future." She also proudly showed off the new rock on her finger.
As Lohan heads into this new season of life, it seems her fans will be right there supporting her!