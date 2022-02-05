Shaun White Confirms What We Suspected About His Olympic Future
The 2022 Winter Olympics officially began in Beijing on February 4 to much excitement for the athletes participating and viewers watching at home. The United States has one of largest athletic bodies with 222 athletes vying for the title of Olympic champion in their respective events, per the Olympics website. Among the athletes are some old faces, including Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and snowboard halfpipe rider Shaun White.
Known as the "Flying Tomato" because of his signature red hair, White is one of the greatest snowboarders of all time, having won three Olympic Gold medals in the halfpipe event, per his Team USA profile. He also is a multi-time X Games winner with over a dozen medals. At age 35, White is looking to make more history at this month's Games. However, White — who is currently dating Nina Dobrev – has also confirmed that his retirement from the sport will be imminent. Find out the reason for his decision below.
Shaun White decided on his retirement before the Olympic Games began
Shaun White has confirmed that the 2022 Winter Olympic Games will be his last competition before he retires. Speaking to the media ahead of his halfpipe competition on February 9, the three-times Olympic medalist said that injuries played a big part in his decision to retire.
"They were taking away from days in practice, and I was watching the tricks getting heavier and heavier," White said of his back, knee, and ankle injuries ahead of the Games (via ESPN). "I was riding down from the halfpipe in Austria, and I got lost, and I had to take this chair back up." That ride proved to be an epiphany for White, who made the decision in 2021, with the support of his family and friends.
"I've given it my all, there have been some ups and downs on the way to get here. And with that I feel I've got stronger and better," he said of his career. "I'm just so excited about everything ... I'm just enjoying every single moment."
As for the future, White hopes to spend more time doing what he loves, including becoming a better chef, telling NBC Sports that he's almost perfected a risotto and salmon dish. We're sure girlfriend Nina Dobrev would be happy that White can spend more time with her after he retires.