Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Daring New Look
Jessica Alba might be best known for her film and television roles, but the 40-year-old celebrity is also a highly successful businesswoman, having founded The Honest Company — a company focused on natural baby and beauty products — in 2011. Since then, Alba has gone on to become one of the richest female entrepreneurs in the world, with Forbes estimating her net worth to be about over $340 million. But Alba is not only a boss in the office, she is also a super mom in her personal life. The "Honey" actor shares three children — daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes – with husband Cash Warren. She often posts updates about her family life on her Instagram, like when Honor celebrated her 13th birthday and officially became a teenager.
With the amount of work she does in her professional and personal life, it's understandable that Alba would want time to pamper herself with some self-care routines — and she did exactly that recently by getting a hair transformation. Here's what she looks like now.
Jessica Alba gave her hair a major touch-up
Jessica Alba has traded in her signature brunette bob for a blonde bob! The "Sin City" actor shared a reel on her Instagram about the transformation process. She began the clip by showing off brunette hair, lip syncing the words to J. Cole's hit song, "Work Out," then cutting to a mixing bowl, followed by her stylist playfully whipping the towel at the camera. The clip then ends with Alba's new blonde look and her dancing to the track — showing off how much she loves her new look. "Another day, another hairstyle," Alba wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags, "#friyay," "weekendvibes," and "blondish."
This isn't the first time that Alba has undergone a daring transformation with her hair. In December, shortly before the Christmas holidays, she cut off her long hair into the bob we know and love now, per E! News. The transformation was so well received that her daughter, Honor, even twinned with her in matching haircuts. We can't wait to see what other hairstyles Alba will try out in the future.