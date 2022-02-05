Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Daring New Look

Jessica Alba might be best known for her film and television roles, but the 40-year-old celebrity is also a highly successful businesswoman, having founded The Honest Company — a company focused on natural baby and beauty products — in 2011. Since then, Alba has gone on to become one of the richest female entrepreneurs in the world, with Forbes estimating her net worth to be about over $340 million. But Alba is not only a boss in the office, she is also a super mom in her personal life. The "Honey" actor shares three children — daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes – with husband Cash Warren. She often posts updates about her family life on her Instagram, like when Honor celebrated her 13th birthday and officially became a teenager.

With the amount of work she does in her professional and personal life, it's understandable that Alba would want time to pamper herself with some self-care routines — and she did exactly that recently by getting a hair transformation. Here's what she looks like now.