The Stunning Amount Of Money A Photo-Op With Donald Trump Reportedly Costs
Since Donald Trump left the White House, he has spent his time at Florida's Mar-a-Lago. A source told People that the former president and his wife Melania Trump are "very happy to be in Palm Beach." The insider told the outlet, "Donald plays golf regularly with political guys who fly down as well as with social friends from his club, and Melania keeps busy with her family, the spa at Mar-a-Lago, and her own business and philanthropic interests." Trump continues to hold rallies around the country, and the former president continues to claim that he won the 2020 presidential election against Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, the House January 6 Committee keeps digging deeper into Trump's communications during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. On February 4, CNN reported that new White House records showi phone calls between Trump and GOP Rep. Jim Jordan on January 6, 2021.The potential legal troubles for the 45th president haven't slowed down his fundraising efforts, though. In fact, you might be surprised by the astonishing amount of money a photo-op with Trump reportedly costs!
Donald Trump reportedly charges $100K for a photo-op
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly charging $100,000 to take a photo with him at an upcoming fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted an invite to a February 23 fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, with eyebrow-raising prices. The Take Back Congress Candidate Forum invite shows that attending the event starts at $5,000! Those who shell out $25,000 get to hear comments from Trump and a photo with GOP candidates the former president has endorsed for the 2022 Congressional midterm elections. The event's prices go up from there, with the cost of a photo with the 45th president costing $100,000 and the price of a ticket to join the dinner going for $250,000.
People reported that the money raised at the Take Back Congress Candidate Forum event go to Trump's Make America Great Again, Again, the former president's political action committee. Trump's fundraising shows how important he remains to the Republican party. ABC News reported that Trump's groups has raised $122 million since he left the White House; however, he has only given $1.35 million to congressional candidates he has endorsed.