The Stunning Amount Of Money A Photo-Op With Donald Trump Reportedly Costs

Since Donald Trump left the White House, he has spent his time at Florida's Mar-a-Lago. A source told People that the former president and his wife Melania Trump are "very happy to be in Palm Beach." The insider told the outlet, "Donald plays golf regularly with political guys who fly down as well as with social friends from his club, and Melania keeps busy with her family, the spa at Mar-a-Lago, and her own business and philanthropic interests." Trump continues to hold rallies around the country, and the former president continues to claim that he won the 2020 presidential election against Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the House January 6 Committee keeps digging deeper into Trump's communications during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. On February 4, CNN reported that new White House records showi phone calls between Trump and GOP Rep. Jim Jordan on January 6, 2021.The potential legal troubles for the 45th president haven't slowed down his fundraising efforts, though. In fact, you might be surprised by the astonishing amount of money a photo-op with Trump reportedly costs!