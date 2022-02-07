Twitter Is Absolutely Tearing Apart Candace Owens' Defense Of Kanye West

Hear ye, hear ye. Political pundit Candace Owens has officially weighed in on the Kanye "Ye" West vs. Kim Kardashian drama.

"Kim is wrong on this one," Owens declared in a tweet on February 4 regarding Ye's public accusations that Kim is allowing their oldest daughter, North, to have a TikTok against his will. "The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented. It's actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as 'obsession' and 'control," she continued. "There are other creative outlets for kids."

Following her supportive tweet, Ye publicly reached out to thank Owens in a now-deleted Instagram post. "THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE THERE'S A LOT OF CELEBRITIES SCARED TO SAY SOMETHING IN PUBLIC BUT THEY'LL TEXT ME IN PRIVATE AND SAY THEIR ON MY SIDE," he penned via Page Six. "I WILL NO LONGER PUT MY HAND THROUGH A BLENDER TO HUG MY CHILDREN," he continued. "MY MOTHER TOOK ME TO CHICAGO WHEN I WAS 3 AND TOLD MY DAD IF HE CAME TO CHICAGO HE WOULD NEVER SEE ME AGAIN SO I BOUGHT THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR I DREAM OF A WORLD WHERE DAD'S CAN STILL BE HEROES." Alas, not everyone is thrilled with Owens' defense of the rapper and father of four...