Twitter Is Absolutely Tearing Apart Candace Owens' Defense Of Kanye West
Hear ye, hear ye. Political pundit Candace Owens has officially weighed in on the Kanye "Ye" West vs. Kim Kardashian drama.
"Kim is wrong on this one," Owens declared in a tweet on February 4 regarding Ye's public accusations that Kim is allowing their oldest daughter, North, to have a TikTok against his will. "The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented. It's actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as 'obsession' and 'control," she continued. "There are other creative outlets for kids."
Following her supportive tweet, Ye publicly reached out to thank Owens in a now-deleted Instagram post. "THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE THERE'S A LOT OF CELEBRITIES SCARED TO SAY SOMETHING IN PUBLIC BUT THEY'LL TEXT ME IN PRIVATE AND SAY THEIR ON MY SIDE," he penned via Page Six. "I WILL NO LONGER PUT MY HAND THROUGH A BLENDER TO HUG MY CHILDREN," he continued. "MY MOTHER TOOK ME TO CHICAGO WHEN I WAS 3 AND TOLD MY DAD IF HE CAME TO CHICAGO HE WOULD NEVER SEE ME AGAIN SO I BOUGHT THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR I DREAM OF A WORLD WHERE DAD'S CAN STILL BE HEROES." Alas, not everyone is thrilled with Owens' defense of the rapper and father of four...
Twitter wants Candace Owens to mind her own beeswax
Many in the Twittersphere were left fuming following conservative commentator Candace Owens publicly choosing sides on the Kanye West/Kim Kardashian TikTok debacle.
"By all means, tag @KimKardashian yourself and have a talk with her. I'm sure the family will change their entire way of living after you give her advice. Has Kanye unblocked you yet after using his name when you lied that he helped designed merch?" one user fired out in a scathing tweet. Meanwhile, another penned a tweet that read, "Go ahead and tell the only person parenting in the child's life how to parent. seriously, go do that. you must know better." In yet another tweet one user wrote, "Who are you to give parenting advice??? You're making it worse for the children tweeting about who's wrong who's right...mind your own business." YIKES.
Still, there's no word yet on Kim's thoughts regarding Owens' unwarranted parenting advice. TBD, we suppose.