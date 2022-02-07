Hank Williams Jr.'s Son Breaks Silence On His Conservatorship In Eerie Video
Singer and songwriter Sam Williams is perhaps best known for being the son of famous country music artist Hank Williams Jr. and grandson of the legendary Hank Williams. But make no mistake about it — he's pretty successful in his own right, working with heavy country music hitters including the iconic Dolly Parton and Keith Urban. Alas, it's not been all rainbows and sunshine for Sam... or the rest of the famous family for that matter.
In June 2020, tragedy struck the Williams family when Hank Jr.'s daughter, Katherine "Katie" Williams, was killed in a car accident, per People. Later, in August 2021, Sam spoke about the loss of his sister and the impact it had on his career during an interview with Sounds Like Nashville. "Well, I think that when you go through something terrible, you have to latch on to something or several things, whether that is pills or food, a person, a hobby, a career. And getting my artist career off the ground is definitely something that I've latched on to," he revealed.
But now Sam is finally speaking out about something else that he says happened after his sister's tragic death...
Sam Williams says 'desperate times call for desperate measures'
On February 2, Sam Williams took to social media to post a series of tweets wherein he claimed he is in a conservatorship, per Saving Country Music. But that's not all, Sam went on to upload a video on his YouTube account wherein he begged for help. "I've been quiet a long time now. I want out of this, and I don't mind people knowing. They took my grief process, my spirit, my money, my car, my home, and everything possible in order to 'protect me.' Well, I need protection from them," the caption read (via TMZ). "I have worked my broken heart to quits since my dear Katie left for Home. I do not deserve this. This is a scary step but I don't see what else to do here. I am ashamed of my family and embarrassed. I am beyond done. I have my spirit back. Get. Me. Out. Please," he continued. The tweets and video in question are no longer available.
According to documents obtained by TMZ, it does appear that Sam's father, Hank Williams Jr. filed a request for an emergency conservatorship in August 2020 — shortly after Sam's sister Katherine "Katie" Williams was tragically killed in the car accident. Since the public cry for help, however, Sam is adamant that he does not want fans to launch a Britney Spears-style movement on his behalf. "I was in an uncomfortable position and made a decision to speak. Desperate times can call for desperate measures," he tweeted on February 5.