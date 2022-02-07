Alec Baldwin Is Already Back To Work After The Halyna Hutchins Tragedy
Alec Baldwin's life has not been the same since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" back in October 2021. While there's no doubt that the months since have been a hard time for Baldwin, and he's been leaning on the love and support of his wife Hilaria Baldwin, his family, and his friends, he admitted in an interview with ABC News that he doesn't feel guilty about the shooting. When asked about the shooting, Alec said, "I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don't say that lightly," he said when asked about the shooting. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property. Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."
While Hilaria has expressed her concern about his possible PTSD, per the New York Post, and whether or not he'll ever work in Hollywood again, it looks like Alec has already moved on in his life — at least in a professional sense — despite the ongoing investigation into Hutchins' death.
Alec Baldwin is back at work
Alec Baldwin is back at work. He took to his Instagram Stories to let his followers know that he is filming a new movie in the UK called "97 Minutes," as detailed by The Sun. While not much is yet known about the project, Baldwin did do something that he hasn't done in a very long time: laugh on camera.
Apparently, Baldwin's driver's car was stolen which the actor found quite hilarious, maybe because of the circumstances or because he was so sleep deprived after his transatlantic flight. Per the Daily Mail, Baldwin explained to his fans in a British accent, "I call and the guy and he says, 'I'm not your driver, I'm the owner of the company and your driver, I've been on the phone with him the past few minutes and he tells me your car has been stolen from the car park.'"
Luckily, Baldwin did make it to the set of his new film. But if there's one thing that Baldwin has been keeping closely guarded these days, it's his cell phone, which he finally handed over to the authorities investigating Halyna Hutchins' death. There's probably no doubt that Hutchins' grieving family members are hoping that never gets stolen.