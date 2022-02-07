Alec Baldwin Is Already Back To Work After The Halyna Hutchins Tragedy

Alec Baldwin's life has not been the same since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" back in October 2021. While there's no doubt that the months since have been a hard time for Baldwin, and he's been leaning on the love and support of his wife Hilaria Baldwin, his family, and his friends, he admitted in an interview with ABC News that he doesn't feel guilty about the shooting. When asked about the shooting, Alec said, "I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don't say that lightly," he said when asked about the shooting. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property. Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."

While Hilaria has expressed her concern about his possible PTSD, per the New York Post, and whether or not he'll ever work in Hollywood again, it looks like Alec has already moved on in his life — at least in a professional sense — despite the ongoing investigation into Hutchins' death.