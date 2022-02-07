These Are The Stars Of Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

There is something so unique about the collective excitement of witnessing the best and worst Super Bowl commercials as they drop on game day. This year's buzz continues as brands seem to be harnessing celeb power and boosting comedy in their marketing strategies. It also appears that teaser trailers for the full commercials are becoming a common practice leading up to Super Bowl LVI, and so far, they've been effective in getting people's attention.

Uber Eats will be showing off their sophomore Super Bowl campaign with the charmingly funny talents of three recognizable stars, according to the teasers posted on its YouTube and Instagram pages. The campaign is led by writer and director Jake Szymanski, who has ties to "Saturday Night Live" and "Funny or Die," per USA Today. Until the official commercial's premiere, we have first looks that give insight into the focus of the latest campaign, along with absurd behavior from the stars attached.