These Are The Stars Of Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2022 Commercial
There is something so unique about the collective excitement of witnessing the best and worst Super Bowl commercials as they drop on game day. This year's buzz continues as brands seem to be harnessing celeb power and boosting comedy in their marketing strategies. It also appears that teaser trailers for the full commercials are becoming a common practice leading up to Super Bowl LVI, and so far, they've been effective in getting people's attention.
Uber Eats will be showing off their sophomore Super Bowl campaign with the charmingly funny talents of three recognizable stars, according to the teasers posted on its YouTube and Instagram pages. The campaign is led by writer and director Jake Szymanski, who has ties to "Saturday Night Live" and "Funny or Die," per USA Today. Until the official commercial's premiere, we have first looks that give insight into the focus of the latest campaign, along with absurd behavior from the stars attached.
Uber Eats gets silly with a new campaign
There are three sneak-peek spots teasing the 2022 Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial, each featuring a familiar face. On February 2, the company posted brief trailers for the big day in a silly "Uber Don't Eats" campaign. Trever Noah is surprised to find deodorant in his bag of goodies and after a quick, suspicious sniff, takes a conservative bite of the stick. The hilarious "Daily Show" host really chews away and makes a sound of disgust, prompting the "Uber Don't Eats" slogan with the February 13 Super Bowl date.
Gwyneth Paltrow is shown in the shortest clip, simply taking a bite of her very own Goop "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle before commenting, "This candle tastes funny." After a few chews, she determines, "Not bad, but funny." The timing of the cross-over promotion works well, as Goop's follow-up "Hands Off My Vagina" candle is set to launch January 22.
"Lipstick delivered with Uber Eats?" Jennifer Coolidge muses in her teaser. After a timid lick and then a full-on bite, she goes classic Coolidge and says, "Ooh, it tastes like purple!" After following the discovery up with a bite of a makeup brush from her bag of items, the "White Lotus" actor delightedly exclaims, "I love this!" followed by her signature, "Oh my God!" The spots boast Uber Eats' versatile shopping options, having expanded from food delivery. This fun energy makes us wonder what they have in store for the full Super Bowl ad.
Uber Eats loves featuring funny folks for Super Bowl spots
Uber Eats has boosted star power in the past, as with its 2021 Super Bowl debut ad featuring Wayne and Garth rocking out with Cardi B. The nostalgia factor was strong as Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprised the "Wayne's World" duo for an "eat local" campaign, per People. The message was a fitting theme coming off a year of rough times for restaurants facing changes from the pandemic. Now, when people are looking for ease in everything, including grocery shopping, the 2022 focus in the Uber Eats teaser spots makes perfect sense. We are definitely looking forward to what further strange shenanigans Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, and Gwyneth Paltrow will be getting up to on game day.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will be facing off at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for Super Bowl LVI on February 13. As always, the commercials are highly anticipated, and will add to the flair of the event along with the star-studded Halftime Show featuring Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. The show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST on NBC.