You Season 4 - Here's What We Can Tell Fans So Far

"You," Netflix's hit series starring Penn Badgley, has the Internet buzzing with speculation and rumors for what the show's upcoming fourth season could possibly have in store. When Season 3 dropped, "You" knocked the international phenomenon "Squid Games" out of the #1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 most popular programming, and remained at the top spot for three weeks straight, per Forbes. The series' Season 3 premiere was so highly anticipated that Netflix had already declared that the show would be coming back for a fourth season!

On October 13th, 2021, Netflix released a YouTube video with the announcement. "YOU Season 4 is in the [body] bag," Netflix confirmed. The teaser trailer has garnered over 5.5 million views, which is just a testament to the immense hype around the show.

So far, audiences have seen Joe Goldberg (Badgley) running a bookstore in New York City, running amok in Los Angeles, and serving as a trophy husband and father in the suburb Madre Linda — all while finding time to be the ultimate creepy stalker. And with the absolutely shocking Season 3 finale throwing the entire future of the series into question, anything could come next. So, here is what we know about the possible release date, returning characters, and plot of "You" Season 4.