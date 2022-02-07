You Season 4 - Here's What We Can Tell Fans So Far
"You," Netflix's hit series starring Penn Badgley, has the Internet buzzing with speculation and rumors for what the show's upcoming fourth season could possibly have in store. When Season 3 dropped, "You" knocked the international phenomenon "Squid Games" out of the #1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 most popular programming, and remained at the top spot for three weeks straight, per Forbes. The series' Season 3 premiere was so highly anticipated that Netflix had already declared that the show would be coming back for a fourth season!
On October 13th, 2021, Netflix released a YouTube video with the announcement. "YOU Season 4 is in the [body] bag," Netflix confirmed. The teaser trailer has garnered over 5.5 million views, which is just a testament to the immense hype around the show.
So far, audiences have seen Joe Goldberg (Badgley) running a bookstore in New York City, running amok in Los Angeles, and serving as a trophy husband and father in the suburb Madre Linda — all while finding time to be the ultimate creepy stalker. And with the absolutely shocking Season 3 finale throwing the entire future of the series into question, anything could come next. So, here is what we know about the possible release date, returning characters, and plot of "You" Season 4.
"You" is almost certainly returning in 2022
Once Netflix acquired "You" from its initial network, Lifetime, and then COVID shut down production, the whole timeline for the release of future seasons was delayed. Season 2 was released on December 26th, 2019, but there was a large gap between Seasons 2 and 3 due to pandemic protocol. Fortunately, Season 3 was announced in August 2021, and then dropped swiftly afterward on October 15th, 2021.
With "You" being a stalker-thriller, the spooky month of October makes total sense for the series to be released. Since Netflix has already announced Season 4, production is certainly locked and loaded and ready to go. In a statement to Deadline, "You" developer Sera Gamble teased that the team is "excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4." The series can certainly be expected to be available for streaming on the service by the end of 2022.
Which cast members will be returning for "You" Season 4?
Joe Goldberg continues to somehow outsmart and evade the police, so of course Penn Badgley will be returning to carry on the insane story of the master stalker. "It's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life," Sera Gamble told Deadline. "...[P]eople around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons."
The very last moments of Season 3 revealed that Joe took his stalking all the way to Paris in order to chase his former boss, Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle. But unfortunately, perhaps the biggest breakout star from "You," Victoria Pedretti, who played Love Quinn, died during the finale. In a bitter battle, Joe outsmarted Love and murdered her before his trigger-happy wife could murder him first.
But Joe is known to be haunted by his past, so it wouldn't be surprising if audiences got to see the ghosts of many of his past victims, like his exes Candace (Ambyr Childers) or Guinivere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). Hopefully, Pedretti will get to reprise the Lady Macbeth-like Love Quinn in some kind of haunting or flashback sequence.
What twists and turns are in store for Season 4 of "You"?
So we already mentioned that Joe travels all the way to France in order to find Marienne, his newest obsession. But, it really isn't certain if Marienne is truly there, since she fled without telling anyone where she was going. Well, Tati Gabrielle confirmed to The Wrap that she suspected that Joe was correct in thinking that her character is in France because of her Parisian roots.
But another plot point will definitely come back to haunt Joe's consciousness while he is on the hunt for Marienne. In the Season 3 finale episode, Joe abandoned his son, Henry, on the porch of his coworker, Dante, and his partner, Lansing, in order to give his baby son a better life.
"That's going to be an ongoing conversation, because no, you can't pretend something that huge about a character didn't happen," Sera Gamble unveiled to E! News. "I think it will shape him from this moment forward." Whatever demons may be haunting Joe, Gamble promises to drop him in another "pool of privileged douchebags," which has been a running theme since Season 1, per TVLine. Will Joe be able to survive being tortured by the Parisian "privileged douchebags" without committing murder, or will he continue his kill streak? This question and many more are sure to be answered when "You" Season 4 is finally released.