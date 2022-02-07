Awkwafina's Comments About Her Use Of AAVE Have Twitter Fuming
Joe Rogan isn't the only one in the social media hot seat these days. Despite riding an über-successful Hollywood streak recently, Golden Globe-winning actor Awkwafina has left Twitter amidst ongoing controversy. First accused of using African American Vernacular English (AAVE) in comedy and rap routines earlier in her career, the entertainer faced backlash again for the vocal affect in 2018's hit film "Crazy Rich Asians," per People.
In February 5 Twitter statement, Awkwafina (née Nora Lum) offered a lengthy explanation of her use of AAVE. She wrote, "My immigrant background allowed me to carve an American identity off the movies and TV shows I watched, the children I went to public school with, and my undying love and respect for hip hop. I think as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them — what is correct and where they don't belong." However, she noted, "As a non-Black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group."
Announcing her departure from the platform, Awkwafina alluded to the toll Twitter trolls took on her mental health. "I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter," she stated. "Also am avail on all other socials that don't tell you to kill yourself!" On that last note, perhaps Twitter's reaction to Awkwafina's statement wasn't so unexpected in hindsight ...
Twitter reacted exactly as expected to Awkwafina's apology
Twitter wasn't exactly receptive to Awkwafina's pre-written statement about her use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE). After the star's February 5 tweet, Twitter users questioned if her apology was, indeed, apologetic. "Looking for the apology in your statement sis? I can't seem to find it," one of many such individuals wondered. (Awkwafina's statement did read in part, for the record, "To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did.") Another segment of critical followers fired back at the entertainer over her apology's timing, with one noting, "My initial response is 'why did it take so long to say this, especially when you knew the conversation on you existed,'" while another simply wrote, "Girl, not on the 4th day of Black History Month pleasssssee."
The actor did have her share of supporters in her reply section, however. One user pointed out the nature of so-called celebrity "cancel culture," commenting, "Damn people having to apologize for everything these days," and another addressed Awkwafina's stance on Twitter's specifically negative nature, writing,"You don't owe anyone an explanation for anything. People love you! An entire, wonderful world exists outside of Twitter comments."