Awkwafina's Comments About Her Use Of AAVE Have Twitter Fuming

Joe Rogan isn't the only one in the social media hot seat these days. Despite riding an über-successful Hollywood streak recently, Golden Globe-winning actor Awkwafina has left Twitter amidst ongoing controversy. First accused of using African American Vernacular English (AAVE) in comedy and rap routines earlier in her career, the entertainer faced backlash again for the vocal affect in 2018's hit film "Crazy Rich Asians," per People.

In February 5 Twitter statement, Awkwafina (née Nora Lum) offered a lengthy explanation of her use of AAVE. She wrote, "My immigrant background allowed me to carve an American identity off the movies and TV shows I watched, the children I went to public school with, and my undying love and respect for hip hop. I think as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them — what is correct and where they don't belong." However, she noted, "As a non-Black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group."

Announcing her departure from the platform, Awkwafina alluded to the toll Twitter trolls took on her mental health. "I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter," she stated. "Also am avail on all other socials that don't tell you to kill yourself!" On that last note, perhaps Twitter's reaction to Awkwafina's statement wasn't so unexpected in hindsight ...