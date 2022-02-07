Pete Davidson Has Surprising Co-Star In 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

When it comes to Super Bowl parties, there is usually some kind of dip or dish that features mayonnaise — a fitting reason for Hellmann's to put out an ad for game day. The company is going for a perfect collaboration for its 2022 Super Bowl commercial by featuring legendary linebacker Jerod Mayo. The player-turned-coach is tackling people who are carelessly contributing to food waste in the spot, and Pete Davidson makes a fun appearance. The Mayo tie-in is delightfully on-point, but there is another fun co-star alongside Davidson that fans of his will instantly recognize.

Hellmann's Senior Marketing Director Benjamin Crook explained the intention of a "bigger mission" with the "tackling food waste" campaign. "We'd love to stand out and be noticed," Crook said, per Variety. "But the important thing for us is can we make a difference, can we change behavior?" The company found that roughly 40% of all food is wasted in the U.S. each year, with 40% of that waste happening in homes. A huge party snack day like the Super Bowl offers an excellent opportunity to spread awareness.

Davidson told "People (The TV Show!)" about his excitement for the commercial: "It was the coolest, I can't believe that I got to be in it." The "King of Staten Island" star feels a connection to the overall message. "Hellman's whole thing is, 'We're encouraging people to not waste food at home and use it in other aspects.' And we don't [waste food] at the Davidson household, you'll see," he explained.