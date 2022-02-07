Pete Davidson Has Surprising Co-Star In 2022 Super Bowl Commercial
When it comes to Super Bowl parties, there is usually some kind of dip or dish that features mayonnaise — a fitting reason for Hellmann's to put out an ad for game day. The company is going for a perfect collaboration for its 2022 Super Bowl commercial by featuring legendary linebacker Jerod Mayo. The player-turned-coach is tackling people who are carelessly contributing to food waste in the spot, and Pete Davidson makes a fun appearance. The Mayo tie-in is delightfully on-point, but there is another fun co-star alongside Davidson that fans of his will instantly recognize.
Hellmann's Senior Marketing Director Benjamin Crook explained the intention of a "bigger mission" with the "tackling food waste" campaign. "We'd love to stand out and be noticed," Crook said, per Variety. "But the important thing for us is can we make a difference, can we change behavior?" The company found that roughly 40% of all food is wasted in the U.S. each year, with 40% of that waste happening in homes. A huge party snack day like the Super Bowl offers an excellent opportunity to spread awareness.
Davidson told "People (The TV Show!)" about his excitement for the commercial: "It was the coolest, I can't believe that I got to be in it." The "King of Staten Island" star feels a connection to the overall message. "Hellman's whole thing is, 'We're encouraging people to not waste food at home and use it in other aspects.' And we don't [waste food] at the Davidson household, you'll see," he explained.
Pete Davidson helps tackle food waste with his mom
Pete Davidson is in Hellmann's "Mayo Tackles Food Waste" Super Bowl commercial with his mother, Amy. Davidson bought a home to live in with his mom and sister in 2019, frequently making jokes of the situation on "Saturday Night Live." On a special Mother's Day "Weekend Update" segment before bringing her out, he shared that Amy really is "the best and I put her through a lot," while also naming her "the greatest roommate in the world." Davidson may have moved out on his own in 2021, but he still keeps the Staten Island homebody vibe alive.
The commercial shows Jerod Mayo tackling unsuspecting people in their homes as they attempt to throw out bread, potatoes, and spinach. After each tackle, he shares what each of them could make with a bit of mayonnaise: a grilled cheese, potato salad, a frittata. Davidson is crunching on some chips and dip at a fully-stocked table of snacks when he stops the linebacker from making contact with his mom.
"Mom's already tackling food waste, Mayo," he says as she nods in agreement. Unfortunately for Davidson, Mayo comes back in and sweeps him across the room. "Sorry man, had to," Mayo explains while the "Big Time Adolescence" actor fully agrees: "I get it man, I'm fully hittable." The official shortened 30-second ad is set to appear during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, according to People. You can check out the game, a star-studded halftime show, and all the entertaining commercials on February 13.