Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She Doesn't Think She Will Ever Split From Ben Affleck Again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of the hottest couples in the early 2000s. According to Us Weekly, the pair were together from 2002 to 2004, and when the couple that the public lovingly referred to as "Bennifer" split, fans were heartbroken. Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner and the pair share three beautiful children together. In turn, Lopez wed Marc Anthony and they had twins Max and Emme. Of course, Lopez was also famously engaged to Alex Rodriguez but the two called it quits before they headed down the aisle.

In 2021, Bennifer reunited and if you have seen pictures of the adorable couple, they seem to be happy as ever. Initially, the two were pretty quiet about their rekindled romance but it has since become a hot topic in interviews. Luckily, the pair has been spilling a little bit of tea about one another, and we'd be lying if we said we didn't love it. Affleck called the romance "beautiful" and shared that he was happy with the way the couple handled the situation. "It is a good story. It's a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I'll tell it," Affleck told The Wall Street Journal. "I'll write it all out ... and then I'll light it on fire."

The actor also gushed about how happy he was to get a second chance at love and in life in general. Now, Lopez is speaking out about the pair's romance and why she thinks it will last.