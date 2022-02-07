Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She Doesn't Think She Will Ever Split From Ben Affleck Again
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of the hottest couples in the early 2000s. According to Us Weekly, the pair were together from 2002 to 2004, and when the couple that the public lovingly referred to as "Bennifer" split, fans were heartbroken. Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner and the pair share three beautiful children together. In turn, Lopez wed Marc Anthony and they had twins Max and Emme. Of course, Lopez was also famously engaged to Alex Rodriguez but the two called it quits before they headed down the aisle.
In 2021, Bennifer reunited and if you have seen pictures of the adorable couple, they seem to be happy as ever. Initially, the two were pretty quiet about their rekindled romance but it has since become a hot topic in interviews. Luckily, the pair has been spilling a little bit of tea about one another, and we'd be lying if we said we didn't love it. Affleck called the romance "beautiful" and shared that he was happy with the way the couple handled the situation. "It is a good story. It's a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I'll tell it," Affleck told The Wall Street Journal. "I'll write it all out ... and then I'll light it on fire."
The actor also gushed about how happy he was to get a second chance at love and in life in general. Now, Lopez is speaking out about the pair's romance and why she thinks it will last.
Jennifer Lopez thinks Ben Affleck could be her forever
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know a thing or two about one another after such a long history. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lopez opened up about her romance with Affleck in the most candid way possible. "It's funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life," Lopez told the outlet of their first romance, adding that it was the outside noise that ended it.
Lopez added that she didn't want to say too much, but admitted that they were really young during their first romance but that they've grown since then. And now that they have gotten back together, she seems to see it as forever. "I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed," the singer said of a possible split down the road. "We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."
Lopez has not shared photos of Affleck on social media like she did when she was with Alex Rodriguez and still keeps some things private. Here's to hoping that she'll start being more candid on that front because fans would eat it up!