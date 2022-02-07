Hilary Duff Proves She Is Still On Great Terms With One Of Her Famous Exes

Before Disney Channel icon Hilary Duff settled down with her husband Matthew Koma, she had quite a few celebrity boyfriends. Who could forget Duff's star-studded tween romance with singer Aaron Carter that kicked off her feud with movie star Lindsay Lohan when the "I Want Candy" singer two-timed the young ladies in 2002. Duff confirmed to People she squashed her beef with Lohan in 2007, although Carter seemed to never get over Duff, tweeting in 2014, "I'll spend the rest of my life trying to better myself to get back to her" (via CBS News).

Duff's love life again turned heads when she began dating Good Charlotte band member Joel Madden at age 16. Madden, who is 8 years Duff's senior, was in a relationship with the "Lizzie McGuire" actor for about three years. Duff candidly spoke about whether she was ever intimate with Madden despite the age-gap in an interview with Cosmopolitan. "I had a 26-year-old boyfriend," she told the outlet. "So everyone can make their own assumptions about what I was doing."

Following their breakup, Duff was rumored to bash Madden and his next girlfriend Nicole Richie on a number of songs on her 2007 album "Dignity," per Today. 15 years later, however, Duff seems to have let go of any drama between Madden and his now-wife Richie to become unlikely friends.