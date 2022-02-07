Hilary Duff Proves She Is Still On Great Terms With One Of Her Famous Exes
Before Disney Channel icon Hilary Duff settled down with her husband Matthew Koma, she had quite a few celebrity boyfriends. Who could forget Duff's star-studded tween romance with singer Aaron Carter that kicked off her feud with movie star Lindsay Lohan when the "I Want Candy" singer two-timed the young ladies in 2002. Duff confirmed to People she squashed her beef with Lohan in 2007, although Carter seemed to never get over Duff, tweeting in 2014, "I'll spend the rest of my life trying to better myself to get back to her" (via CBS News).
Duff's love life again turned heads when she began dating Good Charlotte band member Joel Madden at age 16. Madden, who is 8 years Duff's senior, was in a relationship with the "Lizzie McGuire" actor for about three years. Duff candidly spoke about whether she was ever intimate with Madden despite the age-gap in an interview with Cosmopolitan. "I had a 26-year-old boyfriend," she told the outlet. "So everyone can make their own assumptions about what I was doing."
Following their breakup, Duff was rumored to bash Madden and his next girlfriend Nicole Richie on a number of songs on her 2007 album "Dignity," per Today. 15 years later, however, Duff seems to have let go of any drama between Madden and his now-wife Richie to become unlikely friends.
Hilary Duff hangs out with Joel Madden and Nicole Richie
Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma joined Joel Madden and Nicole Richie for a date night fans are considering an epic reunion between exes. Pulse Music Group founder Josh Abraham posted a photo to his Instagram Story of a quadruple date including Duff, Koma, Madden and Richie on February 6, People reports. The pic sees the former flames smiling alongside one another cozied up with their new spouses.
It seems whatever young heartbreak Duff and Madden experienced over a decade ago didn't hurt either star too badly, as they were able to reconnect as friends after years apart. "I don't see the necessity to be friends with anyone you've dated but definitely out of respect of the time, you have to be kind of respectful and that's what I try to do," Madden said of his relationship with Duff after the breakup in 2007, per People.
Around the same time, Duff wished Madden well when he moved on with Richie. "I wish nothing but good for him and I know that he wishes the same for me," Duff said of Madden in 2007, per JustJared. "I'm happy and he's happy and I think that's all that counts." According to Duff in 2006, Madden was "the most respectful boyfriend" she ever had, per MTV.