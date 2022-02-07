Shay Mitchell Shares Poignant Message About Bittersweet Second Pregnancy

Fans of Shay Mitchell likely know that she had an incredibly close relationship with her grandmother, whom she lovingly referred to as "Gram." The "Pretty Little Liars" star would frequently share photos and videos of herself and Gram, and she also seemed to FaceTime her a lot. In 2019, Shay gave birth to her first child, Atlas, with boyfriend Matt Babel. Mitchell treated fans to a few glimpses of Atlas and Gram's meetings, and it was fun to see their special bond.

In early February, the actor shared a collage of photos of herself and Gram through the years. She accompanied the post with a heartbreaking caption while revealing that her grandmother had died. Mitchell shared that it was one of the hardest things that she has had to go through in her life. "She was and will forever be my best friend. From the imaginary games she would play with me when I was little to picking me up from high school because I was being bullied, to keeping scrapbooks of every article and magazine cover I have ever been in, she was my # 1 cheerleader," Mitchell wrote, adding that she was absolutely "heartbroken."

But as sad as she was about her grandmother's death, Mitchell still expressed gratitude over how lucky she was to have her in her life for 34 years. Perhaps the mother of one felt comfort in all of the love and support that fans left in the comments, and now she's sharing even more big news.