Andy Cohen Shares Hilarious Update On His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

It was only fitting that Andy Cohen, one of the most prominent staples in pop culture, would receive his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In a February 4 ceremony, Cohen celebrated this career milestone with son Benjamin Cohen and famous friends such as John Mayer, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais on hand, per Page Six. A Bravo executive and host of "Watch What Happens Live!," Cohen was verbally honored for a 30-plus year entertainment career by Mayer, Rinna, and Beauvais, the latter two of which star on the network's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"Our 'mazel of the day' goes to you, Andy Cohen, to all the amazing things you've accomplished and all the amazing things you will accomplish in the future," Rinna said in a joint speech with Beauvais, who added, "And we're not just saying that because you're our boss." Meanwhile, longtime friend Mayer — who called Cohen an "icon" and "a rule-breaker "— mused, "He's an A-lister, who parties like a B-lister with the free spirit of a C-lister." The "Gravity" singer also paid tribute to Cohen being the first openly gay host of a late-night talk show, saying via Page Six, "Because of Andy, everyone in America has at least one gay friend."

With February 4 also declared "Andy Cohen Day" in Los Angeles, the "Radio Andy" host would also discover the not-so-glamorous side to having your own star on the Walk of Fame ... a mere two days later.