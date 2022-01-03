Andy Cohen Has Major Regrets About This Viral Moment

Celebrations were in order on New Year's Eve 2021 to ring in the start of 2022. It's tradition for many of the major television networks to host a big bash with musical performances and special guests as they eagerly wait for the clock to strike midnight. CNN, of course, has been celebrating the occasion for years. As many know, CNN's show used to star Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin. However, in 2017, Griffin got the boot from her CNN hosting duties after a photo showing her holding a bloodied and fake Donald Trump head went viral.

But Griffin's loss was Andy Cohen's gain as the Bravo personality replaced Griffin on the broadcast. During the fun-filled 2021 show with Cooper and Cohen, there were a lot of laughs and a lot of booze. Cohen later admitted to being over-served during the event, and he made headlines for bashing a few different people, including New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. "Let me tell you something. Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York," Cohen said before Cooper begged him not to go on a rant.

But guess what? Cohen didn't listen. "The only thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, So, sayonara, sucka!" Cohen added. Soon after, Cohen issued an apology, but not to who you may think!