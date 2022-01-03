Andy Cohen Has Major Regrets About This Viral Moment
Celebrations were in order on New Year's Eve 2021 to ring in the start of 2022. It's tradition for many of the major television networks to host a big bash with musical performances and special guests as they eagerly wait for the clock to strike midnight. CNN, of course, has been celebrating the occasion for years. As many know, CNN's show used to star Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin. However, in 2017, Griffin got the boot from her CNN hosting duties after a photo showing her holding a bloodied and fake Donald Trump head went viral.
But Griffin's loss was Andy Cohen's gain as the Bravo personality replaced Griffin on the broadcast. During the fun-filled 2021 show with Cooper and Cohen, there were a lot of laughs and a lot of booze. Cohen later admitted to being over-served during the event, and he made headlines for bashing a few different people, including New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. "Let me tell you something. Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York," Cohen said before Cooper begged him not to go on a rant.
But guess what? Cohen didn't listen. "The only thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, So, sayonara, sucka!" Cohen added. Soon after, Cohen issued an apology, but not to who you may think!
Andy Cohen regrets his Ryan Seacrest dig
Andy Cohen's New Year drama has him feeling a little bit of regret. The Bravolebrity initially took to Instagram the day after New Year's to share a carousel of photos, including one of himself and Anderson Cooper. "I was a hair over-served last night, but man did I have fun! I hope you did too. Happy New Year everybody," Cohen admitted in the post. Shortly after, he addressed some of the controversial comments from the evening and even issued an apology on an episode of Radio Andy. While Cohen slammed New York mayor Bill de Blasio and Mark Zuckerberg, he only apologized for his comments about Ryan Seacrest.
"The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy, and I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it," Cohen said. "And it was, it was, I was continuing the Journey rant, and I just kept talking, and I shouldn't have, and I, I, I felt bad about that, so," he added. Cohen then made sure to reiterate that it was "the only thing" that had been reeling over.
The star shared that many of the headlines stating that he trashed Seacrest were misleading and he hoped that Seacrest had heard the whole thing in context. As of this writing, it doesn't appear as though Seacrest has addressed the drama.