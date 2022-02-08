Ex-Playboy Star Karissa Shannon Makes Devastating Claim About Her Relationship With Hugh Hefner
The late founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine, Hugh Hefner, has landed squarely on the tip of tongues everywhere amid the release of A&E's new 10-part docuseries aptly titled "Secrets of Playboy" on January 24. But make no mistake, not all press is good press. According to A&E's official website, the premise of the new documentary is to explore "the hidden truths behind the fable and philosophy of the Playboy empire through a modern-day lens."
"I think that Hef had two sides to him and they were radically different," the documentary's director, Alexandra Dean, said of the famous magazine publisher during an interview with Variety. "His progressive reputation was like a shield that stopped a lot of these allegations from touching him. It was just too hard to believe that this guy who was always promoting women at his company and was a progressive champion, how could he secretly be attacking women behind closed doors?" Dean wondered aloud about the Playboy founder. "That other side of Hugh Hefner really does need to have a reckoning now — we need to figure out how to reconcile the two Hugh Hefners and now decide what his real legacy is."
Alas, the women featured on the exposé aren't the only ones coming forward with their own personal accounts of their time at the Playboy mansion...
Karissa Shannon claims she aborted Hugh Hefner's baby
Former Playboy playmate Karissa Shannon now claims that she aborted a baby fathered by Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner during her time at the famous Playboy mansion.
Karissa says he found out she was pregnant after taking a blood test for breast augmentation surgery in 2009. It's reported that she was 19 at the time and he was 83. "I wasn't having sex with anyone else so it only could have been his baby. I just wanted to get rid of it as soon as possible," Karissa revealed to the Sunday Mirror. "I didn't want Hef to find out and he never did," she confessed. "I was disgusted with my body and felt like there was an alien inside my stomach. It was like the devil was inside of me. I didn't want anyone to know I was carrying an 83-year-old man's child."
Fortunately, Karissa had her twin sister, Kristina, to help her through the ordeal. "I found a clinic in LA. I got Hef's security to drop us at the mall, pretending we were going shopping, then called my friend to pick us up. We were able to keep it secret," Kristina recalled. Now the twins say they are happy Hefner is no longer living. "When Hef died, part of us did feel sad, but another part was like, 'OK good, no more girls are going to be groomed and ruined like we were.' I thought Playboy was one big family – now I can see it was a cult," Kristina declared.