Ex-Playboy Star Karissa Shannon Makes Devastating Claim About Her Relationship With Hugh Hefner

The late founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine, Hugh Hefner, has landed squarely on the tip of tongues everywhere amid the release of A&E's new 10-part docuseries aptly titled "Secrets of Playboy" on January 24. But make no mistake, not all press is good press. According to A&E's official website, the premise of the new documentary is to explore "the hidden truths behind the fable and philosophy of the Playboy empire through a modern-day lens."

"I think that Hef had two sides to him and they were radically different," the documentary's director, Alexandra Dean, said of the famous magazine publisher during an interview with Variety. "His progressive reputation was like a shield that stopped a lot of these allegations from touching him. It was just too hard to believe that this guy who was always promoting women at his company and was a progressive champion, how could he secretly be attacking women behind closed doors?" Dean wondered aloud about the Playboy founder. "That other side of Hugh Hefner really does need to have a reckoning now — we need to figure out how to reconcile the two Hugh Hefners and now decide what his real legacy is."

Alas, the women featured on the exposé aren't the only ones coming forward with their own personal accounts of their time at the Playboy mansion...