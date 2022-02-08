Tom Brady Already Teases Potential Return To The NFL

Well, that was fast! Tom Brady only announced his decision to step back from the NFL on February 1, but he was seemingly already entertaining a return by February 7.

"I'm just gonna take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know," Brady explained to Jim Gray on the "Let's Go!" podcast. The most telling part, though? The football superstar added a coy, "you never say never." The star — who was 44 years old when he announced his retirement — added he still feels "very good about [his] decision," but also noted, "I don't know how I'll feel six months from now." Interesting...

Brady didn't seem in a hurry to rule out a return entirely, telling Gray, "I loved playing. I'm looking forward to doing things other than playing. That's as honest as I can be with you there, Jim."

Of course, it's not totally out of the question for football players to retire and then return to the game. Brady's own close friend, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, did just that in May 2019 when he confirmed via Instagram he was "retiring from the game of football today." Only that didn't last long. In April 2020, it was announced Gronk was heading back to the field to join Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the two winning the 2021 Super Bowl.

Looks like we'll have to wait and see on this one then!