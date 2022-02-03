Robert Kraft Was Reportedly Fuming Over Tom Brady's Goodbye Post Snub

One thing we know for sure is that Tom Brady is calling time on his career. The legendary quarterback — who's largely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time — officially announced on February 1 that he would be retiring by sharing a lengthy post on Instagram in which he explained he wasn't going to make the "competitive commitment" to playing professionally any longer.

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," he wrote, before thanking his teammates at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and everyone associated with the team. "I love you guys, and I have loved going to battle with you," he said. Brady headed to Florida in 2020 after spending a whopping 20 seasons playing for the New England Patriots, taking the Bucs all the way to win the Super Bowl in February 2021.

One thing we don't know for sure, though? If there's some kind of Patriots problem for Brady. Despite spending around two decades playing in New England, Brady's Instagram message failed to acknowledge his former team, teammates, or co-workers in any capacity. And that reportedly did not sit well (like, at all) with the team's CEO and Brady's apparent friend, Robert Kraft, who hit the headlines in October 2021 for a sweet chat he had with the athlete before the Bucs took on the Patriots.