Lady Gaga's Oscar Snub Has Twitter Absolutely Split

If you're a betting person, it probably seemed like a fairly safe bet to back Lady Gaga at the 2022 Oscars. The singer turned actor was one of the biggest names generating Oscar buzz for the prestigious movie award ceremony ahead of the March 27 event, as Gaga's role as Patrizia Reggiani in 2021's "House of Gucci" got some pretty high praise from fans and critics alike. Gold Derby even compiled a list of five reasons why she could win Best Actress.

And news of all that chatter only went and got back to the star herself. "It's wonderful to be in the Oscars conversation, and also, by nature, I'm more competitive with myself than I am with other people. But I feel really blessed and very honored to be in this movie," she told "Good Morning America" in November 2021.

But, sadly for the star, this gong just wasn't meant to be. The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on February 8, and there was no Lady Gaga listed in the prestigious Best Actress in a Leading Role category, which saw nods for Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart. "House of Gucci" was equally shut out when it came to some of the other big categories, including what's arguably considered to be the biggest award of the night, Best Picture.

So, what did people over on social media make of the development? Well, saying reaction was split may be the understatement of the year.