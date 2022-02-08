Lady Gaga's Oscar Snub Has Twitter Absolutely Split
If you're a betting person, it probably seemed like a fairly safe bet to back Lady Gaga at the 2022 Oscars. The singer turned actor was one of the biggest names generating Oscar buzz for the prestigious movie award ceremony ahead of the March 27 event, as Gaga's role as Patrizia Reggiani in 2021's "House of Gucci" got some pretty high praise from fans and critics alike. Gold Derby even compiled a list of five reasons why she could win Best Actress.
And news of all that chatter only went and got back to the star herself. "It's wonderful to be in the Oscars conversation, and also, by nature, I'm more competitive with myself than I am with other people. But I feel really blessed and very honored to be in this movie," she told "Good Morning America" in November 2021.
But, sadly for the star, this gong just wasn't meant to be. The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on February 8, and there was no Lady Gaga listed in the prestigious Best Actress in a Leading Role category, which saw nods for Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart. "House of Gucci" was equally shut out when it came to some of the other big categories, including what's arguably considered to be the biggest award of the night, Best Picture.
So, what did people over on social media make of the development? Well, saying reaction was split may be the understatement of the year.
Lady Gaga's Oscar shut out was contested
It turns out Twitter users had quite the reaction Lady Gaga's 2022 Oscars snub, and they weren't afraid to make their opinions known.
Let's get the negative out of the way first. There were a fair few people who made it known they didn't think "House of Gucci" was worthy of the prestigious award, including one who tweeted, "I love Lady Gaga but thank god she didn't get a nomination. That movie didn't deserve one..." Another wrote, "Love Lady Gaga, but not in this movie. Glad to see 'House of Gucci' mostly ignored."
But others vehemently disagreed. One fan hit back, "trust me when i say this: not a single performance from the women who got best actress nominations today is gonna be remembered in 5 years. lady gaga's will. end of f*****g story." Another tweeted, "Lady Gaga deserved so much to be nominated. She gave her life in this role, that's so unfair."
Gaga is, of course, already an Oscar winner after taking home a statue in 2019 for "Best Original Song" for "Shallow," taken from the "A Star Is Born" soundtrack. She was also nominated for Best Actress for her role in the movie that same year, but lost out to Olivia Coleman.
While it's clearly a contentious point whether Lady Gaga deserved to be nominated again in 2022, one thing's for sure — this is one star who can still get people talking all these years into her career!