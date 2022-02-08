Lamar Odom Shares Tragic Details About His Son's Death
It's no secret that former NBA player Lamar Odom has weathered his fair share of storms.
As you may recall, Odom suffered a near-death experience in 2015 at a brothel in Nevada. According to Lamar, though he was addicted to the drugs at the time, he did not take drugs the night of the harrowing incident. "I don't know if he tried to poison me or what...I don't know what he had against me," Odom famously told "The View" of the brothel's owner Dennis Hof. "He tried to kill me," he declared.
Unfortunately, that was not the first tragedy to strike Lamar's life. During a rare moment, Odom got candid during a Facebook Live interview with Addiction Talk about his infant son's death and how he believes it was the catalyst for some of his addiction issues. "I think when my son passed away at six months in 2006 I kinda used cocaine for a crutch instead of my family and my children. And I paid the price," he revealed. But now Odom is sharing even more details regarding the tragic loss.
Lamar Odom's infant son died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
Former baller Lamar Odom opened about the loss of his baby boy during the February 7 episode of CBS network's "Celebrity Big Brother." .
"I think I need to cry. I dreamt [about] my son last night, the one that passed away. He was talking," he revealed to HouseGuests Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges, per People. He went on to add, "You know what that's from, though? I didn't get to grieve properly, I don't think, when my son passed away," Odom continued. "He kept saying, 'Snatch the rainbow, Daddy.' When he passed away, he couldn't talk. He could just talk with his eyes."
Later, in a confessional, Odom went on to explain that his son died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, also known as SIDS. "Even at 6 months old I was saying that we had a really great relationship because whenever I would come into the room his eyes would just follow me wherever I went until I picked him up," he recalled. "He was a really special baby; 2006 would've made him, right now, I think 15 or 14 years old. There's just something I don't think I'd ever get over. But him coming to me in a dream lets me know that he's not too far away. And I know I'll see him in an afterlife," he declared emphatically.