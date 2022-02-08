Lamar Odom Shares Tragic Details About His Son's Death

It's no secret that former NBA player Lamar Odom has weathered his fair share of storms.

As you may recall, Odom suffered a near-death experience in 2015 at a brothel in Nevada. According to Lamar, though he was addicted to the drugs at the time, he did not take drugs the night of the harrowing incident. "I don't know if he tried to poison me or what...I don't know what he had against me," Odom famously told "The View" of the brothel's owner Dennis Hof. "He tried to kill me," he declared.

Unfortunately, that was not the first tragedy to strike Lamar's life. During a rare moment, Odom got candid during a Facebook Live interview with Addiction Talk about his infant son's death and how he believes it was the catalyst for some of his addiction issues. "I think when my son passed away at six months in 2006 I kinda used cocaine for a crutch instead of my family and my children. And I paid the price," he revealed. But now Odom is sharing even more details regarding the tragic loss.