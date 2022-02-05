The Extremely Embarrassing Thing Lamar Odom Admitted To Doing On Celebrity Big Brother

Well, this is embarrassing. Lamar Odom is no stranger to putting his life out there, but it seems like he really took things to the extreme on the embarrassingly honest scale on "Celebrity Big Brother" in February. And that's saying something, as the basketball star is no stranger to some candid moments in front of the world, as he spent a few years in front of the cameras on one of the most famous reality shows of all time; "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," of course!

Lamar's ill-fated marriage to Khloé Kardashian played out on the show and in the public eye from 2009 until they finally finalized their divorce in 2016 (after Khloé nursed the athlete back to help following a serious health scare), and things got even more in-depth in their own short-lived spin-off show, "Khloe & Lamar."

Case and point? The moment Khloé herself admitted was "so mortifying and cringe-worthy" when she invited the "KUWTK" crew in on a bath as she filmed a sexy video for her then husband. "I remember taking a bath naked with a bunch of candy and Kourtney [Kardashian]'s filming me. It's just like why am I doing this on camera?" she admitted to "People (The TV Show!)" in October 2021 as she bathed in candy, knowing how much Lamar had a sweet tooth.

But, we've got to be honest, a seriously cringy moment Lamar just had on Season 3 of "CBB" just totally blew that out the water.