Hailee Steinfeld Rocks A Wildly Different Look In New Photo

On February 6, Hailee Steinfeld shared a photo on Instagram showing her voluminous, curly hair, red lipstick, and purple eyeshadow. She captioned the retro look, "take me back?" The makeup was far more glamorous than the more natural look we tend to associate with Steinfeld. Discussing her look on the Apple TV+ series "Dickinson" in December 2020, for example, Steinfeld told Vogue, "It's obviously very minimal, but one thing that is fun is learning the tips and tricks from the 1800s. They would take berries and use that as a lip stain or [for] a little color on the cheeks."

Steinfeld's long career has also taught her more than a few different beauty tricks, too. "I've been working my whole life, [or] what feels like my whole life, and so I've traveled and had different people in different parts of the world do my makeup in different ways, doing different techniques," she continued, describing herself as "obsessed with taking care of [her] skin."

If Steinfeld has made one thing clear over the course of her career — other than her commitment to skincare — it's that she's here to stay. Of course, makeup and fashion looks are things that will also continue to evolve, and if the past is any indication, fans will continue to love it.