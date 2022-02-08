Ree Drummond Gets Candid About Her Significant Weight Loss

Ree Drummond is opening up about her dramatic weight loss. As fans of the star — who you may know better by her The Pioneer Woman moniker — has been open about her journey since she began starting to lose weight and started being more active at the start of 2021.

In June 2021, she announced that she's lost a very impressive 43 pounds, but made it very clear on her The Pioneer Woman blog that "'skinny' has not been my primary goal." Instead, she claimed that she was instead inspired to go on the health journey because she primarily wanted "to feel better and have more energy."

And it seems like that most certainly worked for the blogger and The Food Network regular. "I mostly just think about how much better I feel every day and feel grateful that I've made it over the hump," she said at the time, adding she initially felt "tired, puffy, and desperate" but "knew [she] shouldn't be feeling that way."

But now Drummond has lost even more weight (more than 50 pounds, in fact!) and she's opening up more than ever about some of her weight loss secrets as well as how her journey has changed her "perspective" on things.