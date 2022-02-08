Ree Drummond Gets Candid About Her Significant Weight Loss
Ree Drummond is opening up about her dramatic weight loss. As fans of the star — who you may know better by her The Pioneer Woman moniker — has been open about her journey since she began starting to lose weight and started being more active at the start of 2021.
In June 2021, she announced that she's lost a very impressive 43 pounds, but made it very clear on her The Pioneer Woman blog that "'skinny' has not been my primary goal." Instead, she claimed that she was instead inspired to go on the health journey because she primarily wanted "to feel better and have more energy."
And it seems like that most certainly worked for the blogger and The Food Network regular. "I mostly just think about how much better I feel every day and feel grateful that I've made it over the hump," she said at the time, adding she initially felt "tired, puffy, and desperate" but "knew [she] shouldn't be feeling that way."
But now Drummond has lost even more weight (more than 50 pounds, in fact!) and she's opening up more than ever about some of her weight loss secrets as well as how her journey has changed her "perspective" on things.
How Ree Drummond lost weight
Ree Drummond opened up about her impressive 55-pound weight loss in a blog post on The Pioneer Woman on February 5, in which she revealed exactly what she did to drop the impressive number of pounds.
Those secrets? Eating less calories and smaller portions (which included weighing her food) as well as plenty of exercise. For Drummond, that included walking and using a rowing machine, while she also got toned "by lifting weights and doing lunges and squats." Her slim figure was also aided by eating more protein and cutting back on sugar and alcohol.
The blog post came in celebration of the one-year anniversary of Drummond's decision to lose weight. She explained it was made ahead of her daughter's wedding and knowing she was the heaviest she'd ever been, while she described it as a "perspective change instead of lifestyle change."
As for how Drummond feels now? "I feel better," she wrote. "I have more energy. I'm more motivated to take on projects and put things on the ol' calendar. Feeling good bleeds over into all aspects of my life. And that has changed my outlook."
Drummond previously praised the effects of exercise in September 2021, telling Entertainment Tonight, "It changes your whole outlook just having the routine of exercise in your day," also noting she's always felt more motivated by feeling better and not the number on the scale.
Drummond is clearly happy and healthy — and we love to see it!