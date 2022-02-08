Everything We Know About Angelina Pivarnick's Divorce

"Jersey Shore" star Angelina Pivarnick is calling it quits with her husband of two years, Chris Larangeira. Angelina and Chris tied the knot in an unforgettable wedding ceremony in front of the "Family Reunion" cameras in November 2019, which descended into dramatic chaos when her co-stars savagely roasted her in their bridesmaids' speech. "How dare you do this on my wedding night?" Angelina seethed in her "Jersey Shore" confessional. "The one day of my life I just wanted it to be normal."

It seemed the drama at their wedding kicked off the tone for Chris and Angelina's marriage, as the pair hit turbulence almost right away. Angelina revealed on "Jersey Shore" the couple had lost connection in 2021 through their ups and downs. "Our sex life is nonexistent at this point and honestly, I don't know if we can get the spark back in our relationship," she said, per Us Weekly. "And that's not a good thing."

Due to fights, lack of intimacy, and cheating allegations on both sides, Angelina filed for divorce in January 2021 after giving Chris an ultimatum about couples therapy, according to Page Six. The case was dismissed by September 2021, however, and fans rooted for Mr. and Mrs. Larangeira to work things out. Unfortunately, the latest news from the couple indicates Chris and Angelina's marriage is over.