Everything We Know About Angelina Pivarnick's Divorce
"Jersey Shore" star Angelina Pivarnick is calling it quits with her husband of two years, Chris Larangeira. Angelina and Chris tied the knot in an unforgettable wedding ceremony in front of the "Family Reunion" cameras in November 2019, which descended into dramatic chaos when her co-stars savagely roasted her in their bridesmaids' speech. "How dare you do this on my wedding night?" Angelina seethed in her "Jersey Shore" confessional. "The one day of my life I just wanted it to be normal."
It seemed the drama at their wedding kicked off the tone for Chris and Angelina's marriage, as the pair hit turbulence almost right away. Angelina revealed on "Jersey Shore" the couple had lost connection in 2021 through their ups and downs. "Our sex life is nonexistent at this point and honestly, I don't know if we can get the spark back in our relationship," she said, per Us Weekly. "And that's not a good thing."
Due to fights, lack of intimacy, and cheating allegations on both sides, Angelina filed for divorce in January 2021 after giving Chris an ultimatum about couples therapy, according to Page Six. The case was dismissed by September 2021, however, and fans rooted for Mr. and Mrs. Larangeira to work things out. Unfortunately, the latest news from the couple indicates Chris and Angelina's marriage is over.
Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira couldn't work it out
After an attempt at reconciliation, Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira have officially split for good, The Sun reports. According to the outlet, Chris filed for divorce on January 20.
The court filing took place only weeks after Angelina announced she was "fighting" to save her marriage, per Page Six. "I said to myself, 'I am not going to get divorced. I am going to try everything that I can in my power to save my marriage, no matter what it is," Angelina said in early January, adding that their struggles playing out in the public eye has been hard. "Hard is just an understatement," she said.
The Sun reported that Angelina announced an online break amid the divorce rumors in January. "I am taking some time off of social media to focus on my family," she wrote on her Instagram Story. Now back on social media, Angelina appears to have wiped loving posts about Chris from her IG, as has Chris about his soon-to-be ex-wife. As for how Angelina is holding up amid her divorce, the reality star is keeping up a strong exterior in the public eye. Angelina announced she is "looking for peace and happiness" in the caption of her latest Instagram photo, a selfie of the star donning a sexy two-piece dress. "Life is good my friends," Angelina wrote.