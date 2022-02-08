Lady Gaga Takes The High Road After House Of Gucci Oscar Snub
Lady Gaga wowed critics and fans alike with her performance as Patrizia Reggiana in "House of Gucci." In order to deliver the most authentic performance possible, Gaga truly lost herself in the real-life character. "I have a masochistic approach to acting," Gaga told Entertainment Weekly on January 19. "I don't think it's necessarily the way, it's just my way." Even after filming was completed, the actor carried part of the infamous fashionista with her. "[Patrizia was] starving for love, starving for a place in the world, starving to matter, and I was starving, too," Gaga said.
The "Bad Romance" singer previously picked up a Best Actress nomination at the 2019 Academy Awards for her stellar work on "A Star is Born," and seemed destined for another massive honor. Gaga's work on "Gucci" earned her nominations at the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the BAFTA Film Awards, so her Oscar nomination seemed a foregone conclusion, per Variety.
Unfortunately, when the 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on February 8, Gaga's name was noticeably absent from the Best Actress category. Jessica Chastain, Olivia Coman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, and Kristen Stewart were the five names announced. Many Gaga fans were outraged by the perceived snub. "Wait no Lady Gaga?? Holy S***," one Twitter user wrote. "Jessica Chastain stole Lady Gaga's Oscar, she must be held accountable," another added. Shortly after the nominations were announced, Gaga took to social media, proving she's taking the high road.
Lady Gaga praises the Oscar nominees
Despite committed performances from Lady Gaga and castmates, the only Academy Award nomination "House of Gucci" received was for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Gaga showed love to makeup and hair guru, Frederic Aspiras, for his Oscar nomination on the film by posting a photo of the pair to her Instagram along with a lengthy caption. She had high praise for Aspriras and referred to him as "my brother" in the post. "He's a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit," Gaga wrote.
The "Shallow" singer also used the space to humbly praise others who nabbed an Oscar nomination. "[Y]ou all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year," Gaga added. While also mentioning how impressive it was "to tell amazing stories" amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It was unsurprising to see Gaga take the high road, as she has long been a champion of other artists.
Although her role as Patrizia Reggiana did not earn an Oscar nomination, Gaga isn't walking away empty-handed. "I've definitely lived life on the edge of art," she told Deadline January 26. "I think that when you fully sacrifice yourself to art, there's a real transformation that can take place where you're able to touch painful things about yourself." Well-said!