Lady Gaga Takes The High Road After House Of Gucci Oscar Snub

Lady Gaga wowed critics and fans alike with her performance as Patrizia Reggiana in "House of Gucci." In order to deliver the most authentic performance possible, Gaga truly lost herself in the real-life character. "I have a masochistic approach to acting," Gaga told Entertainment Weekly on January 19. "I don't think it's necessarily the way, it's just my way." Even after filming was completed, the actor carried part of the infamous fashionista with her. "[Patrizia was] starving for love, starving for a place in the world, starving to matter, and I was starving, too," Gaga said.

The "Bad Romance" singer previously picked up a Best Actress nomination at the 2019 Academy Awards for her stellar work on "A Star is Born," and seemed destined for another massive honor. Gaga's work on "Gucci" earned her nominations at the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the BAFTA Film Awards, so her Oscar nomination seemed a foregone conclusion, per Variety.

Unfortunately, when the 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on February 8, Gaga's name was noticeably absent from the Best Actress category. Jessica Chastain, Olivia Coman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, and Kristen Stewart were the five names announced. Many Gaga fans were outraged by the perceived snub. "Wait no Lady Gaga?? Holy S***," one Twitter user wrote. "Jessica Chastain stole Lady Gaga's Oscar, she must be held accountable," another added. Shortly after the nominations were announced, Gaga took to social media, proving she's taking the high road.