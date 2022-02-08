Meghan Markle's Half Brother Makes Dire Prediction About Her Marriage

Meghan Markle is one of the biggest names in the world, thanks in no small part to her marriage into the British royal family. However, there are also a lot of people that critics think she should be afraid of, including her estranged father Thomas Markle and her half-sister Samantha Markle.

Even though Meghan has made it pretty clear that she is not interested in having a relationship with any of her Markle family members, Thomas hasn't changed his tune when it comes to seeing his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. While he was threatening legal action at one point, Thomas is willing to wait until the situation between Meghan, Harry, and himself is less hostile. "I want to see my grandchildren with friendly parents all around," he said, according to Metro, adding that the situation between him and the Sussexes is "childish" and "kind of silly."

If that weren't enough, Meghan's half-brother Thomas Markle. Jr. has said time and time again that his sister isn't the same person in public as she supposedly is behind closed doors. During Thomas' appearance on Australia's "Big Brother VIP," he said, per the Daily Mail, "I told Prince Harry, I think [Meghan's] going to ruin your life. She's very shallow." Now the reality star has an even bigger warning and dire prediction for the royal couple — and it's not good at all.