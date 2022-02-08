Travis Scott Was Just Spotted With An Interesting Assortment Of People After Birth Of His Second Child

Days after his son's birth, Travis Scott was seen out with Kanye "Ye" West, who is in the midst of divorcing Kylie Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian, the Daily Mail reports. Scott reportedly stepped out in Malibu to Ye's listening party for his upcoming album, "Donda 2." Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend French Montana was also present. The squad later headed to Nice Guy in Los Angeles, where Kar-Jenner sister Kendall Jenner was living it up that evening.

The mismatched family affair occurred days after Ye rattled off an online attack against Kim, whom he claimed was alleging he put out a hit on her. Ye's since-deleted rant added fuel to their divorce feud, which recently heated up when Kanye publicly accused Kim of keeping him away from their children. The "Donda" hitmaker pleaded with the Kardashian family on social media when he was supposedly excluded from his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party in January.

Interestingly, Scott was reportedly the one to get Ye into the event. "I just came from Chi's party," Ye announced on Instagram (via TMZ), "and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time, and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family." It seems the rappers have their own connection outside of the Kardashian-Jenner circle.