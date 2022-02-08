The Family Member Who Didn't Approve Of Chrishell Stause's Ex-Husband Justin Hartley
Chrishell Stause has made it no secret that she was left absolutely stunned when her ex-husband Justin Hartley pulled the plug on her marriage back in November 2019. Even though there was some confusion between Hartley and Stause's separation timeline, the "Selling Sunset" star knew exactly how she felt when her husband decided to end their marriage, with a source telling People she was "reeling" from it all.
Of course, there were some signs. As one source told People at the time, "He's [Hartley] reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn't want to close many doors right now," adding, "And that's not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take." If that weren't enough, the insider claimed, "[Chrishell] thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn't worked out."
But now Chrishell is opening up about another red flag, one that she wishes she would have seen much earlier just to avoid all of the heartache.
A special person in Chrishell's life didn't approve
In her new book, "Under Construction," Chrishell Stause admits that she thought Justin Hartley was "the one" when she first set her eyes on and fell in love with the actor. However, there was one problem. Her now-late mom, Ranae Stause, never took a shine to Hartley. "She [Ranae] just lived in a different world and was not won over by someone's celebrity. At the end of the day, she just cared about how someone treated her daughter," Chrishell penned in an excerpt obtained by Us Weekly on February 8. She added, "I'm not sure if she did it on purpose or as a dig, but she always called him Jacob."
When Ranae died in July 2020, Chrishell claims Hartley didn't offer his condolences. Stause joked about a conversation she had with her sister, "I told her [sister] that he [Hartley] hadn't and that I wasn't really expecting him to, but that it was OK because mom never liked Jacob anyway. So my mom kept us laughing, even after she was gone."
Despite the sting of these issues, Chrishell says that through her therapy sessions she's realized their breakup was for the best. "Being the victim and staying bitter won't help you grow and move on," she wrote in the excerpt. Seeing how Hartley has since moved on with his new wife Sofia Pernas, it's safe to say that he probably feels the same way.