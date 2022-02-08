The Family Member Who Didn't Approve Of Chrishell Stause's Ex-Husband Justin Hartley

Chrishell Stause has made it no secret that she was left absolutely stunned when her ex-husband Justin Hartley pulled the plug on her marriage back in November 2019. Even though there was some confusion between Hartley and Stause's separation timeline, the "Selling Sunset" star knew exactly how she felt when her husband decided to end their marriage, with a source telling People she was "reeling" from it all.

Of course, there were some signs. As one source told People at the time, "He's [Hartley] reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn't want to close many doors right now," adding, "And that's not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take." If that weren't enough, the insider claimed, "[Chrishell] thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn't worked out."

But now Chrishell is opening up about another red flag, one that she wishes she would have seen much earlier just to avoid all of the heartache.