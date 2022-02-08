Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Feeling Like An Outsider In Hollywood

As fans know, Jennifer Lopez is one of the most talented people in the industry, and as a triple threat who can sing, dance, and act, she's a force to be reckoned with. With fame, Lopez's love life has been a focal point for the press and fans, including her split from Alex Rodriguez and her reunion with Ben Affleck, making "Bennifer" a thing again all those years later.

Affleck and Lopez have not made it a secret that they're hot and heavy in love, and the two regularly talk about one another in the press (mainly because they get asked about their romance all the time). In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lopez shared how much her relationship with Affleck means to her, especially since they're more mature now than when they first dated in 2002-2004. She thinks that this romance is a forever thing, making many fans happy. "We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years," she shared.

Now, Lopez is getting candid about another aspect of her life — her upbringing, and how it has affected her journey in Hollywood.