Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Feeling Like An Outsider In Hollywood
As fans know, Jennifer Lopez is one of the most talented people in the industry, and as a triple threat who can sing, dance, and act, she's a force to be reckoned with. With fame, Lopez's love life has been a focal point for the press and fans, including her split from Alex Rodriguez and her reunion with Ben Affleck, making "Bennifer" a thing again all those years later.
Affleck and Lopez have not made it a secret that they're hot and heavy in love, and the two regularly talk about one another in the press (mainly because they get asked about their romance all the time). In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lopez shared how much her relationship with Affleck means to her, especially since they're more mature now than when they first dated in 2002-2004. She thinks that this romance is a forever thing, making many fans happy. "We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years," she shared.
Now, Lopez is getting candid about another aspect of her life — her upbringing, and how it has affected her journey in Hollywood.
Jennifer Lopez is still Jenny from the Block
On the press tour for her film, "Marry Me," Jennifer Lopez has been an open book. While many of the interview questions center on her romance with Ben Affleck, reporters ask her other questions, too (believe it or not). In a February 7 interview with Rolling Stone, Lopez shared how she struggled in Hollywood with being the underdog thanks to her Bronx upbringing and "Jenny from the Block" status.
"I always feel like I was scraping from the bottom. Always. I always felt like I wasn't the one that was supposed to be in the room. That's part of being Puerto Rican and from the Bronx and a woman," she confessed. "You know what I mean? All of that stuff. Not being born into a family with money. Not knowing anybody in the business. I just went out there and said, 'F— it. I'm going to just try.'" But despite overcoming these hurdles, Lopez feels she hasn't been paid the respect she's owed. "It's just 20, 25 years of people going, 'Well, she's not that great. She's pretty and she makes cute music, but it's not really this and that,'" she said. "You know, I think I've done some nice work over the years, some really nice work. But there is a club that I just wasn't a part of."
If you don't remember, Lopez didn't receive an Oscar nomination in 2020 for her role in "Hustlers," and many felt the honor was well-deserved. So the proof is in the pudding!