Kristen Stewart Breaks Silence On Her First-Ever Oscar Nomination

Kristen Stewart became a household name thanks to the "Twilight" franchise, but it looks like she's fast becoming a Hollywood heavyweight thanks in no small part to her portrayal as Princess Diana in the critically acclaimed film "Spencer."

"Spencer" follows a weekend in 1993 in which the Princess of Wales realized that her marriage to Prince Charles was over. The role has earned Stewart an Oscar nomination, which her fans couldn't stop beaming about on Twitter. On top of that, a lot of critics believe that this might be her best work yet. As a matter of fact, Deadline's Pete Hammond even knew back in September 2021 that Stewart's performance would make her a shoo-in for an Oscar nod. "I can't say enough about Stewart's performance, steering from an impression of an impossibly well-chronicled figure to beautifully achieving the essence of who she was," he wrote.

Stewart herself has finally opened up about her first-ever Oscar nomination, and it seems like she's at a loss for words just like everyone else.