Kristen Stewart Breaks Silence On Her First-Ever Oscar Nomination
Kristen Stewart became a household name thanks to the "Twilight" franchise, but it looks like she's fast becoming a Hollywood heavyweight thanks in no small part to her portrayal as Princess Diana in the critically acclaimed film "Spencer."
"Spencer" follows a weekend in 1993 in which the Princess of Wales realized that her marriage to Prince Charles was over. The role has earned Stewart an Oscar nomination, which her fans couldn't stop beaming about on Twitter. On top of that, a lot of critics believe that this might be her best work yet. As a matter of fact, Deadline's Pete Hammond even knew back in September 2021 that Stewart's performance would make her a shoo-in for an Oscar nod. "I can't say enough about Stewart's performance, steering from an impression of an impossibly well-chronicled figure to beautifully achieving the essence of who she was," he wrote.
Stewart herself has finally opened up about her first-ever Oscar nomination, and it seems like she's at a loss for words just like everyone else.
Kristen Stewart feels both humbled and speechless
Kristen Stewart is just as floored as everyone else over her first-ever Oscar nomination for her role in the movie "Spencer," according to ET. "I am speechless and humbled this morning. I am bowled over by this. I never thought in a thousand years I'd be in the company of these four incredible women," the actor glowed, referencing her fellow A-list nominees. "I would pay to make movies. I would make them if it was illegal. This is dream state, to share on this level." Her statement continued, "I am so touched and I am so grateful for the work that was generated on this film. I'm so proud to be a part of our film community. I am SO happy. It is a good day."
Stewart also seems to be in very good company as she will be facing off some of the biggest stars in the industry in the Best Actress category at the 94th Academy Awards. They include Jessica Chastain for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," Olivia Colman for "The Lost Daughter," Penelope Cruz for "Parallel Mothers" and Nicole Kidman for "Being the Ricardos" as detailed by CNN. While the category undeniably contains some steep competition, it sounds like Stewart is well on her way to becoming Hollywood royalty.