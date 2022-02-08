Kristen Stewart Fans Can't Stop Beaming About Her Oscar Nomination

Kristen Stewart has gotten a lot of attention, and even critical acclaim, for her role as Princess Diana in the film "Spencer." In fact, Stewart said that during her research for the role, she understood the Princess of Wales and how she felt with all of the unwanted media attention that she was getting during her marriage to Prince Charles. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Stewart said that there were certain parallels between her life and Diana's, in which "it's feeling constantly watched, no matter what you do," and that "if you're in public, someone in the room is looking at you at all times."

With that said, Stewart's performance has gotten her plenty of rave reviews, as many critics believe this might be her career-defining role, despite becoming a household name thanks to the "Twilight" series years earlier. The Hollywood Reporter was one of many outlets that sung Stewart's praises with a glowing review that said, "Stewart's finely detailed work on the accent and mannerisms is impeccable. The camera adores her, and she has seldom been more magnetic, or more heartbreakingly fragile." But now that Stewart has nabbed an Oscar nomination for "Spencer," as reported by the New York Post, her fans can't stop beaming — and for this reason, too.