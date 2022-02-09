The Frightening Reason Kamala Harris' Husband Was Evacuated From An Event

In a scary-as-it-gets situation, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was forced to abruptly end his appearance at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C. on February 8 due to a bomb threat. "U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the Second Gentleman was meeting with students and faculty," an Emhoff representative said in a statement, per People. The spokesperson noted that Emhoff was "safe and the school has been evacuated."

Emhoff's appearance was in honor of Black History Month, and he was scheduled meet with student leaders participating in a National Park Service program. Several minutes into his appearance, however, Emhoff "was ushered out of the room ... by a Secret Service agent," as reporters with him at the time recalled. As a district spokesperson said in a statement to People, not only was Emhoff secured immediately, but "all students and visitors were safely evacuated in accordance with DC Public Schools protocols and given the time of the incident, students were then dismissed for the school day." The spokesman also divulged that the high school was then searched, with no explosive or device found.

White House reporter Tarini Parti gave an update later that day, tweeting that the "Secret Service said 'no information to indicate the threat was directed toward' Emhoff" and that "MPD official said based on preliminary info, threat unrelated to those to HBCUs [Historically Black Colleges and Universities]."