Adele's First Performance Since Canceling Her Vegas Residency Has Fans Split

Adele stans are triggered after seeing her live performance at the Brit Awards Tuesday night — her first one since she pulled the plug on her highly anticipated residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. On January 20, just one day before she was set to kick off her first show, the "Hello" singer announced on Instagram that she was postponing the entire event. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," she said as she held back tears in her eyes.

Although Adele stated her team was "absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," a slew of other rumors surrounding the last-minute cancellation started to circulate online. TMZ reported that sources from Caesar's Palace divulged that it was due to her dissatisfaction with the production of the show, while sources close to management at the Las Vegas venue told Page Six that Adele was consumed with issues regarding her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul and was unable to "get through a single full rehearsal."

Thousands of fans were left disappointed, and it appears seeing her explosive performance on the Brit Awards show stage has left fans with some mixed emotions.