Adele's First Performance Since Canceling Her Vegas Residency Has Fans Split
Adele stans are triggered after seeing her live performance at the Brit Awards Tuesday night — her first one since she pulled the plug on her highly anticipated residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. On January 20, just one day before she was set to kick off her first show, the "Hello" singer announced on Instagram that she was postponing the entire event. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," she said as she held back tears in her eyes.
Although Adele stated her team was "absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," a slew of other rumors surrounding the last-minute cancellation started to circulate online. TMZ reported that sources from Caesar's Palace divulged that it was due to her dissatisfaction with the production of the show, while sources close to management at the Las Vegas venue told Page Six that Adele was consumed with issues regarding her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul and was unable to "get through a single full rehearsal."
Thousands of fans were left disappointed, and it appears seeing her explosive performance on the Brit Awards show stage has left fans with some mixed emotions.
Adele received both backlash and praise for her performance
Adele had an amazing night as an artist and musician in London at the Brit Awards show. Her album "30" was nominated in four categories including album of the year, she took home Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for her song "Easy on Me," and she gave a stellar performance of "I Drink Wine" on stage, per the New York Post. Fans immediately rushed to Twitter to express some backlash and mostly praise for the Grammy-winning singer.
"So Adele can pick up a Brit award and perform one of her songs but not perform for fans in Las Vegas. Think that tells you a lot about what is important to her," one Twitter user wrote. But despite some of the hate, Adele was also met with a lot of love online. "Last night was Adele's third live performance of "I Drink Wine" and it was bloody stunning. She is the quintessence of songwriting and a master of showcasing her artistry," a fan wrote. "A beautiful song going straight to the deepest point of soul. The whole performance's a salvation or at least a desire of redemption," another commented.
Adele is planning to "focus on her music" and "reduce her working commitments" following the Las Vegas cancellations, per the Daily Mail. "There have been times in the past six months when things got too big," a source revealed to the outlet.