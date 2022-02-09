Everything We Know About American Idol Finalist Caleb Kennedy's Fatal DUI Accident
ABC "American Idol" finalist Caleb Kennedy first became a household name in 2021 during Season 19 of the competition television series when he landed in the top five, per CNN.
Alas, that all came crashing down for the budding musical artist when a video of him sitting next to someone donning a hood similar to one that members of the Ku Klux Klan wear came to light. Following the scandal, Kennedy took to Instagram to let American Idol viewers know that he would not be returning. "There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that's not an excuse," he explained in the post. "I'll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me," he added. "I'm so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me."
But now it appears trouble has found the 17-year-old once again...
Caleb Kennedy killed someone after driving through a building
Former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy has been arrested for a fatal DUI accident.
As reported by TMZ, officials for the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that on February 8, Kennedy hit a detached garage while driving a 2011 Ford pickup truck. Sadly, a person was inside the building at the time of the accident and was killed. In photos obtained by the outlet, the truck Kennedy was operating went straight through the building causing severe damage to the structure. It's reported that Kennedy is still in custody at this time.
Upon learning of the news, many took to Twitter to let their thoughts be known regarding the fatal accident. "ENJOY PRISON – GIVE HIM THE MAX SENTENCE – AND 20 MORE FOR THE KKK PHOTO," one user fired out in a tweet. Meanwhile controversial blogger and columnist Perez Hilton also weighed in on the tragedy. "Awful. Awful. Awful! He better be tried as an adult and do serious jail time!!," he penned.