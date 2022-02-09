Everything We Know About American Idol Finalist Caleb Kennedy's Fatal DUI Accident

ABC "American Idol" finalist Caleb Kennedy first became a household name in 2021 during Season 19 of the competition television series when he landed in the top five, per CNN.

Alas, that all came crashing down for the budding musical artist when a video of him sitting next to someone donning a hood similar to one that members of the Ku Klux Klan wear came to light. Following the scandal, Kennedy took to Instagram to let American Idol viewers know that he would not be returning. "There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that's not an excuse," he explained in the post. "I'll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me," he added. "I'm so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me."

But now it appears trouble has found the 17-year-old once again...