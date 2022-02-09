Chris Cuomo's Exit From CNN Reportedly Grows More Contentious

Nothing about Chris Cuomo's departure from CNN has been smooth, and now that his former boss was forced to leave as well, Cuomo wants all the smoke. On February 2, Jeff Zucker — the network's president — resigned after failing to fully disclose his romantic relationship with executive VP Allison Gollust, per The New York Times. "I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," he wrote in a memo to his colleagues. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong."

Zucker was responsible for firing Chris after it was brought to light that he was unethically advising his brother — then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo — on how to combat his sexual misconduct allegations, per CNN. However, sources suggest that in a bid for a larger settlement, the former anchor will claim that Zucker was well aware of the conversations he had with his brother at the time, per Daily Mail.

Now that everything has been brought to the surface with Zucker, Cuomo has come up with a hefty price tag for his settlement.