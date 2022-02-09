Caitlyn Jenner Won't Make The Same Mistake Twice When Talking About Her Family

Caitlyn Jenner's relationship with the Kardashians isn't what it used to be. In fact, the reality television star and former Olympian has been very candid about how things simply aren't the same. "I don't talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids — it's difficult to talk about it, terribly, terribly sad," she shared in an interview with Piers Morgan in 2017 (via the Daily Mail). "I've lost all relationship with them, yes, I don't talk to any of them anymore." Likewise, she has also admitted that things could be better between her and her ex-wife, Kris Jenner. "From my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," Caitlyn said during an episode of "Big Brother VIP" (via People).

If there's one person that has stuck by Caitlyn's side during the good times and the bad, though, it's her daughter Kylie Jenner, with whom she happens to be the closest out of all her children. That might also be the reason why Caitlyn is so hesitant to say anything she's not supposed to say about her family — especially about Kylie, who just welcomed her second child, a son, with Travis Scott.