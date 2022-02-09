Julia Fox Gives Potentially Her Most Revealing Interview Yet About Her Sex Life
Julia Fox isn't one to hold back, especially when it comes to the more intimate details about her personal life. After all, she did release a not-suitable-for-work coffee table book called "PTSD" back in 2016, per Vogue, and has long been honest about her past, including her job as a dominatrix soon after she graduated high school. That, and Fox has also said that when it comes to the men in her life, she might have some prerequisites.
Opening up about her true feelings about dating Kanye West, Fox said during the January 21 episode of her podcast, "Forbidden Fruits," that she simply doesn't care what other people think. "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real," she said, according to People.
Knowing that, maybe it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Fox's latest interview is her most revealing one yet, especially when it comes to her sex life.
Julia Fox opens up about foursomes
While on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Julia Fox opened up about her sexuality and how working as a dominatrix opened her eyes to the kind of sexual experiences that she otherwise wouldn't get to explore on her own, physically, and maybe even emotionally, too.
She said that while working in a sex dungeon, she realized that "everyone is a freak and we know it, so it's like I won't judge you and you won't judge me," according to Page Six. Fox also admitted that multiples are apparently her thing, too. "I'm into weirdly, like, partner swapping and then watching, more [foursomes] vibes," she said. "I've never done it. In my other relationships, I feel like I've always been so jealous and so possessive in my relationships. I don't want to be like that in the future."
Now, whether or not her boyfriend Kanye West feels the same way about Fox's sexual preferences remains to be seen, but at least Fox can count on a Birkin bag or an extravagant gift or two during their date nights. That's almost the same thing, right?