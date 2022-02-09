Julia Fox Gives Potentially Her Most Revealing Interview Yet About Her Sex Life

Julia Fox isn't one to hold back, especially when it comes to the more intimate details about her personal life. After all, she did release a not-suitable-for-work coffee table book called "PTSD" back in 2016, per Vogue, and has long been honest about her past, including her job as a dominatrix soon after she graduated high school. That, and Fox has also said that when it comes to the men in her life, she might have some prerequisites.

Opening up about her true feelings about dating Kanye West, Fox said during the January 21 episode of her podcast, "Forbidden Fruits," that she simply doesn't care what other people think. "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real," she said, according to People.

Knowing that, maybe it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Fox's latest interview is her most revealing one yet, especially when it comes to her sex life.