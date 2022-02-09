Larry Birkhead Shares Emotional Message 15 Years After Anna Nicole Smith's Death

Anna Nicole Smith is gone, but she will never be forgotten. According to Today, Smith died in Florida following an accidental drug overdose. The star reportedly had the flu and had been taking a powerful sleep syrup in addition to several other drugs like chloral hydrate. Medical examiner Joshua Perper tole People that if Smith would've gone to the hospital for her illness instead of trying to treat it herself, she probably would have survived "because she wouldn't have had the opportunity to take the excessive amount of chloral hydrate." Chloral hydrate was also one of the key drugs found in Marilyn Monroe's system after her death (via PBS). Upon hearing the news of Smith's passing, many took to social media to remember the star.

Sadly, Smith's son, Daniel Wayne Smith, died shortly before his mother from a lethal combination of drugs, per 19 News. She also left behind a daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, who has made plenty of appearances on dad Larry Birkhead's Instagram feed. Dannielynn and Larry also appeared on an episode of "20/20" (per People), and on the show, he gifted Dannielynn some of her mom's things. "When we talk about Anna Nicole, there were a lot of happy moments for her," Larry shared. "There were a lot of highs before there were a lot of lows." He also added that Smith should be remembered for the caring individual she was. Now, he's honoring her on a milestone anniversary.