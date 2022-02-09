Mario Cantone Vigorously Defends Whoopi Goldberg Amid Her View Suspension
Since making her debut as one of the panelists on "The View" in 2005, Whoopi Goldberg has become a fan-favorite for her lackadaisical reactions and ability to shut down arguments, particularly when it came to former co-host Meghan McCain. But Goldberg's comments on the January 31 episode of the show caused a firestorm and left many viewers upset. On the episode, Goldberg insisted the Holocaust, a dark and traumatic time in history, "isn't about race" during a discussion about the graphic novel "Maus," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The panelists were in the midst of debating the banning of "Maus" from the English curriculum in schools due to "language and nudity concerns," when Goldberg disagreed with her co-hosts about race being a factor that lead to the Holocaust. "Let's be truthful about it because Holocaust isn't about race," she said (via THR). "It's not about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man."
Following the discussion, social media users criticized Goldberg for her comments and accused her of being anti-Semitic. The backlash also prompted ABC to suspend her for two weeks, even though she had apologized twice. Still, discussions remain on-going on whether Goldberg will be welcomed back to her seat after her suspension is over. However, one person who has voiced their support for Goldberg is actor and comedian Mario Cantone, who feels like the EGOT winner is being treated unfairly — not just by ABC, but also people on the internet.
Mario Cantone thinks Whoopi has fallen victim to cancel culture
While viewers wait for Whoopi Goldberg's suspension on "The View" to be over, her close friend Mario Cantone is defending her character. Speaking on Allison Kugel's "Allison Interviews" podcast on February 8, the "Sex and the City" alum lamented that Goldberg was treated unfairly for her comments about the Holocaust. "You can't say s**t anymore. You can't say anything," Cantone said on the podcast, adding he has no intentions of working at "The View" on a full-time basis, and that other panelists like Joy Behar have said the wrong things on-air too without as much outrage.
"I didn't see what Whoopi said, but I know she's not an anti-Semite. Period," Cantone added. "She has a heart of gold. She stands up for everything." Cantone wasn't done though, saying that "cancel culture has ruined entertainment, the world, and comedy." He believed that social media users were quick to judge Goldberg for her comments, and the reaction has made him not want "to do standup anymore."
Although Cantone may have hard feelings toward "The View" now, he was actually a regular guest on the show during the early aughts, and was once rumored to replace Behar after she left briefly in 2013, per USA Today. Looks like Cantone is having second thoughts about being associated with the show now.