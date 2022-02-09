Mario Cantone Vigorously Defends Whoopi Goldberg Amid Her View Suspension

Since making her debut as one of the panelists on "The View" in 2005, Whoopi Goldberg has become a fan-favorite for her lackadaisical reactions and ability to shut down arguments, particularly when it came to former co-host Meghan McCain. But Goldberg's comments on the January 31 episode of the show caused a firestorm and left many viewers upset. On the episode, Goldberg insisted the Holocaust, a dark and traumatic time in history, "isn't about race" during a discussion about the graphic novel "Maus," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The panelists were in the midst of debating the banning of "Maus" from the English curriculum in schools due to "language and nudity concerns," when Goldberg disagreed with her co-hosts about race being a factor that lead to the Holocaust. "Let's be truthful about it because Holocaust isn't about race," she said (via THR). "It's not about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man."

Following the discussion, social media users criticized Goldberg for her comments and accused her of being anti-Semitic. The backlash also prompted ABC to suspend her for two weeks, even though she had apologized twice. Still, discussions remain on-going on whether Goldberg will be welcomed back to her seat after her suspension is over. However, one person who has voiced their support for Goldberg is actor and comedian Mario Cantone, who feels like the EGOT winner is being treated unfairly — not just by ABC, but also people on the internet.