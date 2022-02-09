Jennifer Hudson's Oscar Snub Isn't Sitting Well With Aretha Franklin's Family

Speaking to TMZ, some of Aretha Franklin's family members said they were disappointed that Jennifer Hudson wasn't nominated for her portrayal of the iconic singer. And what stings even more — they say the Queen of Soul herself would have been disappointed, too.

Franklin's niece Sabrina Owens told the outlet that before she died, her aunt was very personally invested in the movie about her life and handpicked Hudson for the role. And seeing how well Hudson delivered, it's no surprise she was upset by the snub. Brenda Franklin Corbit, Franklin's cousin and former backup singer, also said Franklin would have been hurt that Hudson's performance was overlooked, adding that she thought the Academy made a huge mistake.

We have to say, it's a bit unusual for the subject of a biopic's family to love an actor's portrayal of their loved one so much. Even Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's daughter, Lucie Arnaz, who was consulted in the making of "Being the Ricardos" and generally loved Nicole Kidman's portrayal, said she had pushed for some scenes to be cut because they were inaccurate, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And it's no secret the royal family has, er, mixed feelings about how they were portrayed on "The Crown," via Us Weekly.

So, while we're bummed on behalf of Franklin's family that Hudson didn't get the Oscar nod, we're glad the performance at least did her justice.