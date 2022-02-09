Anne-Marie Just Made A Mistake That No Performer Ever Wants To Make
British singer Anne-Marie is one of the U.K.'s leading ladies on the music scene. She's collaborated with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, and Marshmello while serving as a coach on "The Voice" in her home country.
Anne-Marie's sophomore studio album, "Therapy," dropped in 2021 and became her second album to peak within the top 3 on The Official U.K. Albums Chart. During a cover story interview with Euphoria, the "Kiss My (Uh Oh)" hitmaker explained she hoped for the album to help listeners with their own personal problems. "I turned to music when I was younger, like when I'd broken up with an ex, or sometimes I'd think, 'I feel really s**t about the way I look, so I'm going to put on some Christina Aguilera.' It was always like music was helping me through. So, I want to be that person for others," Anne-Marie said.
The LP featured a collab with KSI and Digital Farm Animals titled "Don't Play." The success of the song earned Anne-Marie a BRIT nomination for song of the year, per NME. Even though she lost out to Adele's No. 1 smash "Easy On Me," it seems Anne-Marie made front-page news for something every artist fears.
Anne-Marie's performance took an unexpected fall down the stairs
On February 8, Anne-Marie took to the BRIT Awards for the first time to perform a medley of her hits with rapper KSI and Digital Farm Animals. Unfortunately, it will be a performance she will remember for all the wrong reasons. At the beginning of her set, Anne-Marie came out of a flashing neon heart and was in full diva mode. While walking down the stairs, the singer missed a few steps and fell to the bottom. As seen in the snapshot above, the "Ciao Adios" hitmaker carried on like a pro and tried to continue singing while her ankle crumbled.
Anne-Marie's fall quickly became a topic of discussion online, with many fans praising her for pushing through. "Anne-Marie, I screamed and I feel so bad but the way she carried on like a STAR," one user tweeted. "When i tell you my heart DROPPED, i hope she's okay, Anne-Marie you dealt with that like a boss," another person shared. "Know what, props to Anne-Marie for continuing on. If that was me I would still be lying on that stage kidding on I had passed away," remarked a third user.
The BRIT Award nominee took to Twitter after her performance and joked that she "Didn't need my left ankle anyway." Many on the social media platform also compared it to the time Madonna fell at the same award show in 2015. One user insisted, "Anne Marie is the British Madonna."