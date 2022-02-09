Anne-Marie Just Made A Mistake That No Performer Ever Wants To Make

British singer Anne-Marie is one of the U.K.'s leading ladies on the music scene. She's collaborated with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, and Marshmello while serving as a coach on "The Voice" in her home country.

Anne-Marie's sophomore studio album, "Therapy," dropped in 2021 and became her second album to peak within the top 3 on The Official U.K. Albums Chart. During a cover story interview with Euphoria, the "Kiss My (Uh Oh)" hitmaker explained she hoped for the album to help listeners with their own personal problems. "I turned to music when I was younger, like when I'd broken up with an ex, or sometimes I'd think, 'I feel really s**t about the way I look, so I'm going to put on some Christina Aguilera.' It was always like music was helping me through. So, I want to be that person for others," Anne-Marie said.

The LP featured a collab with KSI and Digital Farm Animals titled "Don't Play." The success of the song earned Anne-Marie a BRIT nomination for song of the year, per NME. Even though she lost out to Adele's No. 1 smash "Easy On Me," it seems Anne-Marie made front-page news for something every artist fears.