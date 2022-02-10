What We Know About Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly's Real-Life Husband

On "Yellowstone," actor Kelly Reilly plays the sharp-tongued, abrasive, and wickedly smart Beth Dutton ... but she hasn't done it alone. Beth's romance with Rip, played by Cole Hauser, has become a cornerstone for many fans. As viewers are well aware, the couple's evolution has been anything but easy. Still, their love has continued to flourish despite the tragedies they have faced.

In January 2022, Reilly opened up about Beth's journey in an interview with Esquire. She said of her relationship with Rip, "Her heart is so aligned with him, and as we've seen, the one thing Beth holds very dearly is who she is and her loyalty, which can then go too far, right? To death, I think she is loyal to Rip." Sure, on the small screen, Beth's adoration for her counterpart is clear and genuine, but who is Reilly's other half in real life? When she is not filming "Yellowstone," Reilly splits her time between the English countryside and New York ... but she isn't alone. So who is her offscreen lover?