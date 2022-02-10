Kevin Hart's Prank Gift To Nick Cannon Stirred Up Some Fiery Drama
Kevin Hart is known for his comedic chops. On top of that, he is famous for his work as an author, producer, and network owner. In an exclusive interview with Looper, actor Anthony Carrigan said of Hart, "Kevin is so talented and brings so much to every role he does. I mean, there's no mistaking, there's no hiding Kevin Hart. He's larger than life and just has so much presence on screen." On films like "Night School," "The Wedding Ringer," and "About Last Night," Hart has stolen the show with his comedic timing.
In 2016, Esquire wrote about the actor's standup comedy-concert film, which they described as a "hilarious collection of bits about Hart's family and his relationships." The documentary's success should come as no shock; after all, that same year, Hart was the highest-paid comedian, as the outlet noted. But it seems not all of his jokes have landed for everyone. In fact, a recent prank he pulled on a huge celebrity caused a bit of trouble...
Hart's raunchy gift gave Nick Cannon a headache
Kevin Hart recently pulled a prank on Nick Cannon that didn't pan out as he expected. According to Entertainment Tonight, in early February, Hart gave Cannon a vending machine full of condoms as part of the pair's "prank wars" challenge. Speaking to Kevin Frazier of ET, however, Cannon shared that the stunt caused "baby mama drama."
"I still think me wrapping his face on my private plane is better than his sending me a vending machine full of condoms," Cannon told Frazier. He added, "And one thing that was brilliant about it, it was the mystery of it, because I had up some baby mama drama, 'Who sent you that? Who sent you that?'" Cannon said. "So, I did have to do some real life stuff, and then when he came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed." Hart found it all amusing, noting how the best pranks end up "complicating a person's day."
As many are well aware, the trick came on the heels of Cannon's announcement that he is expecting his eighth child with Brie Tiesi. So, sure, while Hart's prank was legendary, some might argue he did it at a not-so-great time. But hey, at least everyone is cool now!