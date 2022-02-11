Eve Gives Birth To Her First Child. Here's What We Know
Rapper Eve is responsible for some of the biggest tunes of the early 2000s and even had her own self-titled sitcom on UPN. Even though her last album, "Lip Lock," dropped in 2013, she has been busy serving as a panelist on "The Talk" for five years and, in 2021, began starring as Brianna in the TV series "Queens."
In her personal life, the "Satisfaction" hitmaker walked down the aisle with British designer and Gumball 3000 race founder Maximillion Cooper in Ibiza in 2014, according to People. During an interview with Metro in 2020, Eve admitted their interracial relationship received a mixed reaction. "In the beginning it was very hard because obviously, I come from hip hop, there was no other person at that time especially from that world dating outside the race, outside of Black guys," she explained. "Some people [told me] not to marry Max but it was equally as hard online. When we first started posting about our relationship, we got the worst crazy messages that I can't even believe someone could write or think or type these words."
Before tying the knot with Cooper, he already had four of his own children. However, it was only a matter of time until he started a family with his rap superstar wife.
Eve and Maximillion welcomed a baby boy to the family
In October 2021, fans were relieved when they found out Eve and her husband Maximillion Cooper were expecting their first child together. The "Rich Girl" hitmaker took to Instagram to announce the news by posting a snapshot of herself holding her growing bump. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!" she wrote in her caption. "You all know how long we'v been waiting for this blessing!!!" Eve also informed her followers she was due in February.
Months later, on February 10, the Grammy Award winner shared on Instagram the news everyone had been waiting for. While attaching a photo of her newborn in a basket, Eve revealed she and Cooper had welcomed a son named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. "Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022," she captioned the photo. "Words can't describe this feeling."
Unsurprisingly, many of Eve's fans and fellow celebrity friends took to the comments section to congratulate her. "Congratulations @therealeve and welcome to the world precious Wilde, play dates please," iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote. "Soooo happy for you girl! Tears of joy!" her "Queens" co-star Naturi Naughton commented. "Congratulations eve thank you for showing your fans he is beautiful," another user remarked. Congrats, Eve and Maximillion!