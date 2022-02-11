Eve Gives Birth To Her First Child. Here's What We Know

Rapper Eve is responsible for some of the biggest tunes of the early 2000s and even had her own self-titled sitcom on UPN. Even though her last album, "Lip Lock," dropped in 2013, she has been busy serving as a panelist on "The Talk" for five years and, in 2021, began starring as Brianna in the TV series "Queens."

In her personal life, the "Satisfaction" hitmaker walked down the aisle with British designer and Gumball 3000 race founder Maximillion Cooper in Ibiza in 2014, according to People. During an interview with Metro in 2020, Eve admitted their interracial relationship received a mixed reaction. "In the beginning it was very hard because obviously, I come from hip hop, there was no other person at that time especially from that world dating outside the race, outside of Black guys," she explained. "Some people [told me] not to marry Max but it was equally as hard online. When we first started posting about our relationship, we got the worst crazy messages that I can't even believe someone could write or think or type these words."

Before tying the knot with Cooper, he already had four of his own children. However, it was only a matter of time until he started a family with his rap superstar wife.