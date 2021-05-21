Inside Naomi Campbell's Desire To Be A Mother

Naomi Campbell made quite a surprising announcement to fans when she introduced the world to her newest title: "mother." In an Instagram post, the supermodel, 50, revealed she was the new mom to a baby girl with a photo of the bundle of joy's feet. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," wrote Campbell. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

The supermodel had previously talked about the prospect of becoming a mother when the time was right. In an interview with Vogue Arabia in 2018, Campbell said that she'd "love to have kids," adding, "I don't discount anything in life. I love kids and always will." The supermodel explained, "When I'm around children, I become a child myself. That's the little girl I don't ever want to lose."

As it turns out, that was just the tip of the iceberg. Sources are now revealing Campbell's desire to be a mother was a bit stronger than she admitted to the public.