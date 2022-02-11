LeToya Luckett On Filming The 'Creepy' Scenes In Line Sisters - Exclusive

The shoot for "Line Sisters" was pretty tense, and LeToya Luckett told Nicki Swift just how scary it could be to be on set. "The cool thing was that I knew it wasn't real, or I knew what was coming up next. So that was the cool part about it, is knowing that, okay, this is just a film," Luckett explained. "You know the actors. She's not crazy for real." Above all, appearing in the horror movie was an important challenge for Luckett, who realized that she could push herself as an actor. "It kind of, I guess, opened up that window for me of, okay, you know what? Maybe you can do this," she explained. "Maybe this is something that you can continue to do."

But that doesn't mean that there weren't any tense moments on set for Luckett. "There were still some moments, especially when we had to do water scenes at night, [where] I was like, 'Uh-uh, this is creepy,'" the actor reflected. "Still, I think it just helped to make it fun. I really do. I think it added to the excitement."

Luckett's performance in "Line Sisters" speaks for itself, and it's clear that the former Destiny's Child star should take on even more gritty roles in the future. "You ask anyone, I am the biggest wimp when it comes to scary movies and things that go bump in the night," Luckett said. "They're all so proud of me for doing this."

"Line Sisters" airs on Lifetime on February 12, 2022 at 8p/7c.